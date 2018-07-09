The CORSAIR K70 MK.2 Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard Reviewed

- High quality construction
- Improved media controls
- Even better RGB than gen 1
- Two USB cables to plug in
- Only one USB port
The new and improved media controls, a wider volume roller, and dedicated buttons for adjusting the RGB profiles are welcome changes to the Corsair K70 keyboard. The new Corsair K70 MK.2 model adds underside cable routing channels for additional cable management and small changes in the palm rest textures that adds extra grip.
The most important factor in purchasing a mechanical keyboard is the quality of its switches. Picking between Cherry MX keys like Red, Blue, and Silent will make a big difference to how the keyboard feels. The Blue switches on this model, for example, are loud and clicky. The Cherry MX Red switches, however, are smooth and without an audible click. Your preference is important here. Also included are a set of gaming style keycaps that have a curved grip rather than flat.
Design Improvements
The K70 still has the same two USB cables, which was my biggest complaint about the previous model, but the new profile button, standout media controls, and wider volume roller are big improvements. I also enjoy the addition of RGB lighting to the Corsair logo.
The Corsair K70 MK.2 is everything the original was — but better. It’s great to see Corsair making improvements to a beloved product without losing anything in the process.
Should You Buy a K70 MK.2?
If you already own a K70, this may not be the upgrade for you. But if you are looking for a new keyboard with full RGB support, great switches, beautiful controls, and at a good price (starting at $229 CAD), the Corsair K70 MK.2 is for you.
