The CORSAIR K70 MK.2 Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard Reviewed Remember the first K70 RGB keyboard from Corsair? This second-gen version is even better. Pros High quality construction

Improved media controls

Even better RGB than gen 1 Cons Two USB cables to plug in

Only one USB port 2018-07-09 9.5 Overall Score

The new and improved media controls, a wider volume roller, and dedicated buttons for adjusting the RGB profiles are welcome changes to the Corsair K70 keyboard. The new Corsair K70 MK.2 model adds underside cable routing channels for additional cable management and small changes in the palm rest textures that adds extra grip.

The most important factor in purchasing a mechanical keyboard is the quality of its switches. Picking between Cherry MX keys like Red, Blue, and Silent will make a big difference to how the keyboard feels. The Blue switches on this model, for example, are loud and clicky. The Cherry MX Red switches, however, are smooth and without an audible click. Your preference is important here. Also included are a set of gaming style keycaps that have a curved grip rather than flat.

Design Improvements

The K70 still has the same two USB cables, which was my biggest complaint about the previous model, but the new profile button, standout media controls, and wider volume roller are big improvements. I also enjoy the addition of RGB lighting to the Corsair logo.

The Corsair K70 MK.2 is everything the original was — but better. It’s great to see Corsair making improvements to a beloved product without losing anything in the process.

Should You Buy a K70 MK.2?

If you already own a K70, this may not be the upgrade for you. But if you are looking for a new keyboard with full RGB support, great switches, beautiful controls, and at a good price (starting at $229 CAD), the Corsair K70 MK.2 is for you.

