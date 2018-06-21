Corsair HS70 Wireless Gaming Headset Review

Corsair makes a variety of gaming peripherals that keep you in the game longer and more comfortably. One of their latest additions is the Corsair HS70 Wireless Gaming Headset. With more people looking to clean up their gaming environment, freeing themselves from being tethered to cables, the HS70 could be a great option for one fewer cable-connected device.

Box Contents and Feature Highlights

When you open up the box, you will see the HS70 neatly tucked into a injected-mold container. The accessories that come with it are neatly placed in a little compartment you can pop out. Included in the box are the headset itself, the micro-USB charging cable, the USB dongle and the detachable microphone. There are also the standard quick start guide and warranty guide.

Features

The Corsair HS70 is a wireless gaming headset with some features that may put it ahead of others in its price range:

Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound (PC only)

Premium Build Quality

Ultimate Comfort

Crystal Clear Microphone

On-Ear Control

Discord Certified

Superior Wireless Performance with Low-latency

PlayStation 4 Support

Specifications

Headphones Type Stereo Headphone Frequency Response 20Hz - 20kHz Impedance 32 Ohms at 1kHz Sensitivity 111dB (± 3dB) Drivers 50mm Microphone Type Unidirectional Impedance 2.2k Ohms Frequency Response 100Hz - 10kHz Sensitivity -40dB (± 3dB)

A Closer Look at the Corsair HS70 Wireless Gaming Headset

There are three color combos to choose from with the Corsair HS70: the Carbon, Black and White, and Rose Gold. For this particular review, we have the Black and White style. It is a nice change to have a headset that is not all black like previous ones I have used.

The styling is similar to the previous entry level Corsair headsets, like as the HS50 and HS60. The ear cups have a rigid plastic enclosure with metal accents and pivot to fit a variety of head shapes. The backs of the ear cups have a mesh grill that make it look like they are open-backed, but they are not, which will help isolate the sounds to you and not the environment around you.

There are reasons why an open-back design is desired, but at this price point, you won't see that. The ear cups do not rotate 90 degrees to sit flat if you take it off; it would be nice if more headsets on the market supported that feature.

The headband slider is made of metal and has size markings engraved into it. Adjustments are easily made with each mark giving a bit of a "click" while you slide the ear cups up and down.

Moving up to the headband, you will notice the white stitching accent on the faux-leather finish. The padding is good and comfortable for the top of the head; this will provide many hours of use without the headset becoming uncomfortable.

The ear cups themselves are made with a plush memory form and are very comfortable to wear for long periods of time. They are large enough that they should cover most people's ears as well.

The ear cups also hold the various controls for the headset and wireless functionality. The right ear cup has the power button, the left earcup has the volume control, mute button, USB charging port and the microphone port. The mute and volume controls are easy to access and use.

I love how the Corsair HS70 Wireless Gaming Headset has a detachable microphone. I wish all gaming headsets had that feature. That means I can bring it into the office and use it as a regular headset to listen to music without the nerdy look of having a microphone attached.

Then there is the microphone itself which is unidirectional. That means it helps only pick up the sounds in front of it such as your voice. Remove a plastic plug in the left ear cup and plug the microphone in with its 3.5mm jack. The microphone boom is flexible and can be moved into any position necessary.