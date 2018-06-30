Facebook

In case you missed it, Corsair has announced that they have officially purchased Elgato Gaming, the manufacturer and creator of a number of online streaming peripherals. Corsair has already updated their website to include a link to Elgato Gaming and will begin selling the Streamdeck, internal and external Capture cards, a collapsible Greenscreen, and the Thunderbolt 3 dock. It looks like this has been in the works for quite some time because we also have a video that celebrates this latest business development.

With more and more gamers creating content for streaming platforms and YouTube, the theme of play and created really does resonate. And Corsair is a huge supporter of that community so it seems like a good match from a culture perspective.

From the press release:

Today, the gaming space is more dynamic and exciting than ever, and we sought a larger partner to help us capitalize on the phenomenal opportunities ahead,” said Fest in a statement. “Our gaming business has been wildly successful, and that success is inextricably linked to the Elgato brand. The brand has been with us for almost twenty years and we are obviously a little sad to see it go, but Corsair is a fantastic company and will be a great new home for Elgato. At the same time our Eve product line will benefit from a focused team and a dedicated organization. This move will further strengthen both product families.

The non-gaming part of Elgato will be renamed Eve Systems and will focus on smart home automation devices. This seems to be a very smart move as it somewhat distances itself away from the gaming focus of the other two brands. Or, at the very least, sets them up to be spun off or purchased in the future.

For consumers, it looks to be business as usual. The benefit of joining up with Corsair is their worldwide presence and resources which should help make Elgato Gaming products more available and hopefully even better.

Source: Corsair