Over at Computex 2018 in Taipei, the California-based RIOTORO has unveiled Project Morpheus, the first PC chassis that can go from mini-tower to a mid-tower. They are also showing off a few other products, including the Builder Edition 1200W 80Plus Gold power supply, Quiet Storm RGB 120mm fan kit and the CR380 budget-friendly mid-tower case.

Project Morpheus

RIOTORO has committed to evolving PC design, making them more unique, customizable and easier to build. Project Morpheus is the first of many designs that will break the traditional rigid format of PC case design. This will allow the PC to evolve as the gamer's needs evolve.

Shapeshifting Performance - Two Sizes, One Case

Being the first convertible PC chassis, Project Morpheus can be built as a short micro-ATX case. When you need to add a second GPU, audio card and/or more storage, you can have Morpheus shape-shift into a full-size ATX mid-tower case.

Vent Your Aggression While Staying Cool

Gaming PCs can run hotter than typical use PCs, especially when someone is overclocking their GPU and CPU. Most of the time when trying to cool these sorts of setups, you increase the sound that is produced, and no one wants a noisy case, right? Morpheus is engineered with a streamlined airflow.

The entire case is designed with an exterior perforated mesh. There are also plenty of easy-to-install cooling options with support for up to seven 120mm fans or 240mm radiators to suit your cooling needs.

Expandable, Tool-less, Modern

If you have ever built a gaming PC yourself, you know that there are some cases, or chassis, that can be a pain to work with. RIOTORO and Project Morpheus aim to change that by making access easier. The whole case will be of a tool-less design with strategically placed cable routing channels and more.

Convertible mid-tower and mini-tower Supports ATX, microATX and mini-ITX motherboards High-density perforated mesh on all sides for superior cooling Dual compartments with streamlined airflow to CPU and GPU Tool-less assembly with optimized cable routes and mount points 2x 3.5-inch HDD plus 2x 2.5-inch SSD Cooling Front: 2x 120mm fans or 240mm radiator Top: 2x 120mm fans or 240 radiator Rear: 120mm fan





USB-C and USB3.0 ports

Dimensions (HxWxD): 440 x 276 x 465 mm / 17.3 x 10.8 x 18.3 inches

CR380 Mid-Tower Case

A budget-friendly option is the CR380 mid-tower case by RIOTORO. It offers a blend of elegance with incredible cooling efficiency and ample room for full-length GPUs and PSUs. With a 120mm front-mounted fan with room for 120mm and 240mm radiators, it can allow you to grow as your cooling needs grow. There is a top-mounted control panel with USB 3.0 ports, plus headphone and microphone jacks.

Mid-tower Supports ATX, microATX, and mini-ITX motherboards Supports GPUs with lengths of up to 300mm and PSU lengths up to 280mm High efficiency cooling with a 120mm intake fan Cooling Fan/Radiator Mounts Front: 2x 120mm fans, 1x 140mm, or 1x 240mm/140mm Top: 2x 120mm or 1x 240mm Rear: 120mm fan



Side window

Dimensions (HxWxD): 472 x 207 x 454 mm / 18.6 x 8.1 x 17.9 inches

2-year warranty

The RIOTORO will be available in Q3 of 2018 for an MRSP of $39.99 USD.

Builder Edition 1200 Watt Power Supply

RIOTORO adds a 1200W stable power supply with 80 PLUS Gold efficiency to their lineup called the Builder Edition 1200W PSU. This modular PSU has eight GPU PCI-E and twelve SATA power connections with a long-life 135mm fan for years of solid, stable and quiet operation.

1200 watts of power

80 PLUS Gold certified 90% efficiency

Japanese solid-state capacitors

Exclusive 12V CPU rail for rock-solid stability

Fully-modular with flat cables for reduced clutter, easier installation and improved airflow

135mm dual ball bearing fan with textured blades for long-term reliability and increased airflow

5-year warranty

The RIOTORO Builder Edition 1200W Power Supply is available now at the MRSP of $219.99 USD.

Quiet Storm RGB Fans

RIOTORO's Quiet Storm RGB 120mm fans are whisper-quiet at an unheard-of price point. The fans feature 10 individually addressable RGB LEDs that are compatible with WS2812B RGB controllers, such as the ASUS Aura, Gigabyte Fusion and MSI Mystic motherboards. The fans are available individual or as a 3-fan kit with an RGB controller.

Fan Connection: 4-pin PWM

RGB Connection: 4-pin 5-volt RGB (WS2812B)

Speed: 1000-1500 RPM

Air Pressure: 0.54 to 1.7mm-H20

Airflow: 40.1 to 54.52 CFM

Noise Level: 20.1 to 27.6 dBA

LEDs: 10 RGB

Includes 2 sets of anti-vibration bumpers

2-year warranty

3-Fan kit includes: RGB Controller

RIOTORO's Quiet Storm is available now with an MRSP of $19.99 USD for the single fan or $59.99 USD for the 3-fan kit.