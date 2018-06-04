Over at Computex 2018 in Taipei, the California-based RIOTORO has unveiled Project Morpheus, the first PC chassis that can go from mini-tower to a mid-tower. They are also showing off a few other products, including the Builder Edition 1200W 80Plus Gold power supply, Quiet Storm RGB 120mm fan kit and the CR380 budget-friendly mid-tower case.
Project Morpheus
RIOTORO has committed to evolving PC design, making them more unique, customizable and easier to build. Project Morpheus is the first of many designs that will break the traditional rigid format of PC case design. This will allow the PC to evolve as the gamer's needs evolve.
Shapeshifting Performance - Two Sizes, One Case
Being the first convertible PC chassis, Project Morpheus can be built as a short micro-ATX case. When you need to add a second GPU, audio card and/or more storage, you can have Morpheus shape-shift into a full-size ATX mid-tower case.
Vent Your Aggression While Staying Cool
Gaming PCs can run hotter than typical use PCs, especially when someone is overclocking their GPU and CPU. Most of the time when trying to cool these sorts of setups, you increase the sound that is produced, and no one wants a noisy case, right? Morpheus is engineered with a streamlined airflow.
The entire case is designed with an exterior perforated mesh. There are also plenty of easy-to-install cooling options with support for up to seven 120mm fans or 240mm radiators to suit your cooling needs.
Expandable, Tool-less, Modern
If you have ever built a gaming PC yourself, you know that there are some cases, or chassis, that can be a pain to work with. RIOTORO and Project Morpheus aim to change that by making access easier. The whole case will be of a tool-less design with strategically placed cable routing channels and more.
-
- Convertible mid-tower and mini-tower
- Supports ATX, microATX and mini-ITX motherboards
- High-density perforated mesh on all sides for superior cooling
- Dual compartments with streamlined airflow to CPU and GPU
- Tool-less assembly with optimized cable routes and mount points
- 2x 3.5-inch HDD plus 2x 2.5-inch SSD
- Cooling
- Front: 2x 120mm fans or 240mm radiator
- Top: 2x 120mm fans or 240 radiator
- Rear: 120mm fan
-
- USB-C and USB3.0 ports
- Dimensions (HxWxD): 440 x 276 x 465 mm / 17.3 x 10.8 x 18.3 inches
CR380 Mid-Tower Case
A budget-friendly option is the CR380 mid-tower case by RIOTORO. It offers a blend of elegance with incredible cooling efficiency and ample room for full-length GPUs and PSUs. With a 120mm front-mounted fan with room for 120mm and 240mm radiators, it can allow you to grow as your cooling needs grow. There is a top-mounted control panel with USB 3.0 ports, plus headphone and microphone jacks.
-
- Mid-tower
- Supports ATX, microATX, and mini-ITX motherboards
- Supports GPUs with lengths of up to 300mm and PSU lengths up to 280mm
- High efficiency cooling with a 120mm intake fan
- Cooling Fan/Radiator Mounts
- Front: 2x 120mm fans, 1x 140mm, or 1x 240mm/140mm
- Top: 2x 120mm or 1x 240mm
- Rear: 120mm fan
- Side window
- Dimensions (HxWxD): 472 x 207 x 454 mm / 18.6 x 8.1 x 17.9 inches
- 2-year warranty
The RIOTORO will be available in Q3 of 2018 for an MRSP of $39.99 USD.
Builder Edition 1200 Watt Power Supply
RIOTORO adds a 1200W stable power supply with 80 PLUS Gold efficiency to their lineup called the Builder Edition 1200W PSU. This modular PSU has eight GPU PCI-E and twelve SATA power connections with a long-life 135mm fan for years of solid, stable and quiet operation.
- 1200 watts of power
- 80 PLUS Gold certified 90% efficiency
- Japanese solid-state capacitors
- Exclusive 12V CPU rail for rock-solid stability
- Fully-modular with flat cables for reduced clutter, easier installation and improved airflow
- 135mm dual ball bearing fan with textured blades for long-term reliability and increased airflow
- 5-year warranty
The RIOTORO Builder Edition 1200W Power Supply is available now at the MRSP of $219.99 USD.
Quiet Storm RGB Fans
RIOTORO's Quiet Storm RGB 120mm fans are whisper-quiet at an unheard-of price point. The fans feature 10 individually addressable RGB LEDs that are compatible with WS2812B RGB controllers, such as the ASUS Aura, Gigabyte Fusion and MSI Mystic motherboards. The fans are available individual or as a 3-fan kit with an RGB controller.
- Fan Connection: 4-pin PWM
- RGB Connection: 4-pin 5-volt RGB (WS2812B)
- Speed: 1000-1500 RPM
- Air Pressure: 0.54 to 1.7mm-H20
- Airflow: 40.1 to 54.52 CFM
- Noise Level: 20.1 to 27.6 dBA
- LEDs: 10 RGB
- Includes 2 sets of anti-vibration bumpers
- 2-year warranty
- 3-Fan kit includes: RGB Controller
RIOTORO's Quiet Storm is available now with an MRSP of $19.99 USD for the single fan or $59.99 USD for the 3-fan kit.