GIGABYTE, a leader in high-end gaming laptops and peripherals, is currently at Computex 2018 in Taipei and has announced that they, along with their gaming brand AORUS, have implemented the 8th Gen Intel Core CPUs throughout their laptop series: Sabre, AERO and AORUS.

The Sabre series in particular will sport the all-new Intel Core i7+ and will also adopt the Intel Optane memory. The AERO series of laptops is the "content creation" solution for 3D model rendering and media editing. The high-end gaming family of the AORUS series will take gamers' breath away, especially with the AORUS X9 DT and its Intel Core i9 Processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 built in.

Sabre - World's First Laptop with Intel Core i7+

The GIGABYTE Sabre will offer the Intel Core i7+ CPU, 120Hz gaming display, RGB backlit keyboard, miniDP, HDMI, Thunderbolt 3 and more. They will also sport the Intel Optane memory technology which will give a speed boost to HDD to help maximize write speeds.

AERO, Light and Thin

The AERO series has chosen to include the new 6-core mobile CPU, specifically the Intel Core i7-8750H. It will have a powerful battery that can last up to 10 hours and a world's first 5mm bezel display that is X-Rite Pantone certified. All of this comes in a thin 1.8cm light-weight chassis.

AORUS X9 DT with Intel Core i9

GIGABYTE gaming brand AORUS has unveiled the new X5, X7 DT and X9 DT laptops. The CPU has been upgraded across the whole line with starting at the Intel Core i7-8850H for the X5 and X7 DT and the impressive Intel Core i9-8950 for the X9 DT. All the units are outfitted with NVIDIA GSYNC, 144Hz X-Rite Pantone certified displays for best tear-free, accurate colors and smooth experiences unlike seen before.