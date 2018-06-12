Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest



Shares

GeIL (Golden Emperor International Ltd.) recently announced their Super Luce RGB SYNC TUF Gaming Alliance gaming memory that features a military camouflage design and RGB LED lighting. This memory kit was designed in collaboration with ASUS TUF Gaming motherboards and features wide compatibility and reliability. It's also cost-effective.

A big trend in gaming machine building is adding a unique color lighting scheme that accents your chosen components. People can easily add additional color to their builds by adding RAM with RGB LEDs. GeIL brings stable, hassle-free RGB memory to ASUS RGB motherboards.

The GeIL Super Luce RGB SYNC Series TUF Gaming Alliance memory includes black heat spreaders with an ASUS designed military-type camouflage pattern that matches the ASUS TUF gaming motherboards. The Super Luce RGB SYNC memory can also be synchronized with the ASUS AURA Sync and across the 12 lighting effects. Gamers can also customize each effect to better match their overall case lighting scheme.

The GeIL Super Luce RGB SYNC Series TUF gaming memory will have clock speeds starting at 2400 MHz, scaling up to 3200 MHz. It will be compatible with 13 upcoming ASUS Intel-based motherboards such as the Z370 / X470 / H370 / B360 and H310.

Form Factor Long DIMM DDR Generator DDR4 Frequency 2400MHz - 3200MHz Kit Capacities 8GB/16GB/32GB Module Capacity 4GB/8GB/16GB Channel Single/Dual CAS Latency CL 15 ~ 19 Operating Voltage 1.2 ~ 1.35V Compatibility RGB UI Support on applicable motherboards Additional Technology Intel XMP 2.0 Warranty GeIL Lifetime

Check out the GeIL Super Luce RGB SYNC Series TUF Gaming Alliance page for more information.