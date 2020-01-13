CES 2020 - Thermaltake New Product Roundup

The new year is the time when manufacturers have new products up their sleeves. CES 2020 is when many manufacturers took the covers off so everyone can see what they have created. It's one of the biggest tech shows of the year, so it's the perfect place to find a spotlight. Let us check out what Thermaltake has announced.

Thermaltake TOUGHRAM and TOUGHRAM RGB Memory Kits

Thermaltake has announced the release for new frequencies for the TOUGHRAM DDR4 Memory Kit Series (16GB 2x8GB): 3,200MHz, 3.600MHz, 4,000MHz, 4,266MHz, and 4,400MHz in both their black and white editions.

They have also added the following frequencies to their TOUGHRAM DDR4 RGB Memory Kit (16GB 2x8GB) White Edition: 4,000MHz, 4,266MHz, and 4,400Mhz

The TOUGHRAM RGB and Non-RGB module kits are coupled with TOUGHRAM software that will monitor the real-time temperatures, frequencies and performance of the modules. If you have the RGB kit, you can synchronize the LEDs with other TT RGB Plus compatible components.

Thermaltake Floe RC360 and RC240 ARGB AIO CPU and Memory Cooler Kit

A World's first, Thermaltake has expanded its All-In-One (AIO) Liquid CPU Cooling Kit to include RAM cooling as well with the release of the Flow RC360 and RC240.

The Thermaltake RC260 and RC240 ARGB AIO liquid CPU and Memory cooler kit allow you to maximize your overclocking performance. The kits include a water block, radiator, an ARGB controller, three airflow 120mm fans (on the RC360) and two airflow 120mm fans (on the RC26). You can also sync the lighting to ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light and more with motherboards that support 5V addressable RGB headers.

Thermaltake Pacific Series High-End Liquid Cooling Components

If you are more into the modding scene, Thermaltake also has its line of liquid cooling components and has recently launched these highly-anticipated products:

Pacific V-RTX 2080Ti SE GPU Waterblock

Pacific V-RX 5700 SE GPU Waterblock

Pacific W7 Plus CPU Waterblock

Pacific PR32 D5 Plus Reservoir/Pump Combo

Pacific CLD 240/360/480 Double-Fin Radiators

Thermaltake Riing Quad Radiator Fans

Thermaltake is all over the AIO and Custom Liquid Cooling scene this CES, Riing Quad. They have also released new Riing Quad Radiator Fans that come in either a 120mm or 140mm size. Each Riing Quad fan features four light-loops for a total of 54 individually addressable RGB LEDs.

Thermaltake Toughpower Power Supplies

Thermaltake has brought new analog power supplies into the market, the Toughpower PF1 Platinum Series and the GF2 ARGB Gold Series.

The Toughpower PF1 Platinum PSU is an 80 Plus Platinum rated PSU in 650W, 750W and 850W configurations. The Toughpower GD2 ARGB Gold is an 80 Plus Gold rated PSU in 650W, 750W and 850W configurations but includes a 16.8 million-colour ARGB Riing Duo fan that has 18 RGB LEDs that can be controlled by seven light modes.

Thermaltake RIING Pro RGB 7.1 Gaming Headset

Thermaltake has announced a 7.1 premium virtual surround headset with 50mm oversized drivers with dynamic RGB illumination. The Thermaltake RIING Pro 7.1 minimizes distortion and produces clear and precise sound within 20Hz to 20KHz. A Built-in ESS ES9018 DAC with SABRE9601K amplifier that can deliver 24-bit/96Khz lossless playback will tickle your ears with delight. The headset comes with an in-line control box that provides on-the-fly 7.1 virtual surround, preset EQ and volume controls.

For those who love RGB, the RIING Pro features RGB illumination across two separate zones that are compatible with the TT RGB Plus compatible products.

Thermaltake ToughDesk 300 and CyberChair E500

Thermaltake is not shy when it comes to product announcements or releases. Next up are two more gaming-related products, the ToughDesk 300 and the CyberChair E500.

Thermaltake ToughDesk300 is designed for multi-monitor gaming setups with extra space to allow for a full-sized tower and more. The tabletop includes a full surface 4mm RGB mouse pad that is balanced for speed and control. The Illuminating mouse pad has eight dynamic lighting effects that are customizable with the iTake engine software. It can also be synced with other TT RGB Plus components.

On top of that, the ToughDesk300 is electrically adjustable for sitting or standing positions as well! Getting tired of sitting for long gaming sessions, well push off from that chair and raise the desktop to standing height and continue the fragging fray! It also comes with cable management and spacious cable storage to help you maintain that minimalist look.

So you have shelled out some money for the Thermaltake ToughDesk 300 now you can complement it with the Thermaltake CyberChair E500. Made of porous mesh that is highly breathable and built on a solid aluminum base, it is both ergonomic and stylish. The chair can accommodate a maximum load of 330 lbs (150 kg) with 3-inch wide and large caster wheels for quiet operation.

Thermaltake TK5 RGB Gaming Keyboard

What better way to outfit your new Thermaltake ToughDesk than adding a new keyboard too? Thermaltake has announced the TK5 RGB Gaming keyboard.

The TK5 RGB gaming keyboard is a mechanical keyboard made from premium grade aluminum and incorporates a floating keycap design for easy dust extraction. The TK5 uses CHERRY MX switches available in either MX Speed Silver or MX Blue. It has dedicated multimedia controls, audio and USB pass-through ports and a detachable magnetic wrist rest.

Thermaltake TM5 RGB Wired and Wireless Gaming Mice

The TM5 RGB gaming mouse is an ambidextrous mouse design to suit both right and left-handed gamers. They both feature a Pixart PMW-3389 optical sensor with on-the-fly sensitivity adjustments from 100 to 16,000 DPI. Both mice from with OMRON switches that are rated to up to 50 million clicks. Internally, the TM5 uses an ARM-based 32bit MCU with 64Kb of flash memory. The TM5 also have RGB illumination across three separate zones.

The TM5 RGB mouse also comes in a Wireless model. It supports both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity.

What do you think of all the new things coming from Thermaltake in 2020? Let us know in the comments below!