CES 2020 - HyperX Announces New PC and Console Gaming Gear

HyperX has been expanding its high-performance products line since 2013. At CES 2020, they announced new additions across their award-winning gaming and memory lineup. The latest products being shown at CES this year are the Cloud Flight S, Alloy Origins RGB gaming keyboard with HyperX Aqua mechanical switches, Pulsefire Raid gaming mouse, FURY Ultra RGB gaming mouse pad along with FURY DDR4 DIM and Impact DDR4 SODIMM memory kits. HyperX has also revealed two new ChargePlay Cluth solutions.

HyperX Cloud Flight S

The Cloud Flight S builds upon the success of the HyperX Cloud Flight. The Cloud Flight S is a wireless headset offering up to 30 hours of battery life and features Qi-certified wireless charging. The Cloud Flight S sports closed-cup design with 90-degree rotating ear cups. It will provide an immersive in-game audio experience with HyperX custom-tuned virtual 7.1 surround sound. 50mm drivers will broadcast over 2.4GHz and includes a detachable microphone with LED mic mute indicator. The Cloud Flight S allows you to control the audio settings via earcup controls for your PC, PS4 or PS4 Pro.

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard

The Alloy Origins mechanical keyboard will make use of HyperX Aqua mechanical switches and features RGB exposed backlit keys for brighter illumination and radiant lighting effects. The body of the Alloy Origins keyboard is aluminum with an aircraft-grade brushed finish. The USB Type-C to USB Type-A cable is also detachable.

HyperX Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse

The HyperX Pulsefire Raid is an ergonomic gaming mouse design for those who need additional buttons. The Pulsefire Raid features 11 programmable buttons with a Pixart 3389 sensor for accuracy and speeds up to 16,000 DPI. The Pulsefire Raid also includes Omron switches that allow for 20M click reliability.

HyperX FURY Ultra Mouse Pad

The FURY Ultra mouse pad features a radiant 360-degree RGB light ring and a light bar that is customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software. The gaming surface features a micro-textured hard service with an anti-slip base.

HyperX FURY DDR4 Memory

HyperX has released its FURY DDR4 and FURY DDR4 RGB memory modules, which are cost-effective and high-performing for Intel and AMD platforms. Both include Intel XMP and AMD XMP-ready profiles and will be available in 3600MHz and 3733MHz frequency. There are 8GB and 16GB modules with kit capacities up to 64GB.

HyperX Impact DDR4 SODIMM

HyperX Impact DDR4 SODIMMs offers powerful performance for small form factor machines. The Impact DDR4 provides Plug and Play features for automatic overclocking and is available for Ryzen and Intel XMP-ready with capacities up to 32GB modules and kit configurations up to 64GB.

HyperX ChargePlay Clutch

HyperX ChargePlay Clutch for Nintendo Switch will offer a 6000mAh battery with LED charge level indicators. The charging case offers detachable Joy-Con grips and a kickstand for tabletop gaming.

The HyperX ChargePlay for Mobile is a secure docking system that is equipped with rubber-textured controller grips. It is certified for Qi wireless charging and offers a removable 3000mAh battery pack that doubles as a power bank with LED charge indicators and USB port.

Pricing and Availability

Cloud Flight S available February at USD 159.00 MSRP

Alloy Origins RGB (with Aqua switches) available in March at USD 109.99 MSRP

Pulsefire Raid available in January at USD 59.99 MSRP

FURY Ultra RGB gaming mouse pad available January USD 54.99 MSRP

ChargePlay Clutch for Nintendo Switch available January at $59.99 MSRP

ChargePlay Clutch for Mobile available Q2 at $59.99 MSRP

FURY DDR4 and FURY DDR4 RGB available January starting at USD 70.00 MSRP

Impact DDR4 SODIMMs available in January starting at $158.00 MSRP

What do you think of the new HyperX products from CES 2020? Let us know in the comments!