CES 2020 - Elgato and Corsair Launch Products for Content Creators

If you are into content creation, such as game streaming, you will love what Elgato and Corsair have announced for CES 2020. From the Elgato side, they have launched a 4K60 S+ capture device; an external 4K 60fps HDR10 capture solution that is their most potent external capture device yet. They have also launched a compact version of their Key Light system, the Key Light Air, the same powerful customizable LED studio lighting solution that allows for a more straightforward setup. On the Corsair side, they announced the K95 RGB Platinum XT mechanical gaming keyboard, the first keyboard that integrates Elgato Stream Deck software.

Elgato 4K60 S+

The Elgato 4K60 S+ is an external capture device that utilizes USB 3.0 connectivity for live streaming via a PC. Still, it also features a memory card slot to record 4K60 HDR10 gameplay without needing a PC. The onboard HEVC encoding keeps file sizes manageable with real zero-lag passthrough that allows the user to see the original format for an uninterrupted gaming experience.

When the 4K60 S+ connects to a PC, it will record unlimited footage directly to a hard drive and take advantage of the Elgato Software.

Elgato Key Light Air

The Elgato Key Light Air is the same powerful, customizable LED studio lighting system but now into a more compact form that allows effortless setup. 80 premium OSRAM LEDs power it with multi-layer diffusion technology. The LED panels can output 1,400 Lumens with a wide range of cold to warm temperature settings (2,900 to 7,000K). The available free app allows you to control them wirelessly and adjust on the fly.

Corsair K95 RGB PLATINUM XT

With close collaboration between Elgato and Corsair engineers, the Corsair K95 RGB PLATINUM XT mechanical gaming keyboard is the first keyboard to leverage Elgato's Stream Deck software with Corsair's iCUE right from the box. The K95 RGB PLATINUM XT has per-key RGB backlighting with an icon 19-zone LightEdge, a durable brushed aluminum frame and 100% CHERRY MX mechanical switches.

Users with Elgato Stream Deck software can create custom streaming commands using the K95 RGB PLATINUM XT's dedicated Macro keys. The keyboard comes with an alternate set of blue S-key keycaps to visually denote streaming commands while the remaining keys feature the ultra-durable PBT double-shot keycaps. The keyboard features a detachable plush leatherette palm rest, and you can outfit with CHERRY MX brown, SPEED Sliver or Blue switches.

The Elgato 4K60 S+, Key Light Air and Corsair K95 RGB PLATINUM XT are all currently available from Elgato and Corsair authorized retailers and distributors.

What do you think of Corsair's latest and greatest? Let us know in the comments!