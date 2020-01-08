CES 2020 - Corsair A500 and RGB PRO XT Series AIO liquid Coolers

At CES2020, Corsair announced many new products including high-performance CPU coolers. The new A500 CPU Cooler and the iCUE RGB PRO XT Liquid (AIO) CPU Coolers join the ranks of the company's already extensive line-up.

The Corsair A500 Dual-fan CPU Air Cooler will utilize quad direct contact heat pipes, that allows for ultra-high heat dispersion. They also have incorporated a unique slide-and-lock fan mounting system that allows you to adjust the fan's height. The fans are two 120mm magnetic levitation bearing ones that one can control their fan speeds from 400 RPM to 2,400 RPM. The adjustable fan mount allows the install to overcome the varying height of today's DRAM memory sticks. It is compatible with AM4, AM3, FM2, LGA115x and LGA20xx CPU sockets.

The Corsair iCUE RGB PRO XT Series is part of the latest all-in-one or AIO liquid CPU coolers that combines powerful and quiet cooling with dazzling RGB lighting. The iCUE RGB PRO XT will come in radiator sizes up to 360mm and capable of handling AMD 3rd Generation Ryzen Threadripper CPUs. Like the A500 CPU cooler, the PRO XT AIO coolers come with ML series fans so you can control the fan speeds; 2,400 RPM on 120mm models and 2,000 RPM on the 140mm models. The H150i RGB PRO XT has three fans with the largest radiator surface area in the Corsair lineup. As with other iCUE products, users will be able to address 16 individual RGB LEDs and sync them with other iCUE-compatible products. One can also control the fan and pump speeds to create the best cooling solution for your machine, all through the iCUE software.

The A500 and iCUE RGB PRO XT Series coolers are available now from Corsair's webstore and other authorized retailers and distributors.

The A500 is backed by a 5-year warranty and the iCUE RGB PRO XT Series are backed by a 2-year warranty.

