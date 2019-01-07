CES 2019 - Razer Enters Gaming Monitor Arena with Razer Raptor

Razer fans should be thrilled with this year's slew of products and announced at CES 2019. The company finally enters the gaming monitor scene with their 27-inch monitor concept, the Razer Raptor.

The Razer Raptor will offer an ultra-wide viewing angle with a WQHD (2560x1440) IPS edge-to-edge panel with 2.3mm thin bezels. It will support AMD Radeon's FreeSync technology for fast response times and Motion Blur Reduction, along with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will support HDR content with a 95 percent DCI-P3 wide color gamut. This should result in blacker blacks and better color representation for not only gamers but also for the prosumer video and photo professionals.

Screen Size: 27 inch Resolution: WQHD (2560 x 1440p) Panel Type: IPS Refresh Rate: 144 Hz Response Rate: 4 ms with Overdrive, 1 ms with Motion Blur reduction, 7 ms typical Viewing Angle 178 Degree Aspect Ratio: 16:0 Contrast Ratio: 1000:1 Brightness: Up to 420 Nits Color Gamut: 95% DCI-P3 HDR: Yes

Design features of the Razer Raptor include a matte-black finish on a forged aluminum base. The base itself will include Razer's Chroma-powered LED strips and works with Razer Synapse 3 software to synchronize with other Razer Chroma-enabled peripherals. A unique addition to the Razer Raptor is the cable management of the stand which will allow the user to hide up to 5 unique Razer performance cables to help create a clean setup. The monitor is height-adjustable and can tilt back up to 90 degrees to allow easy IO access.

Rounding out the features are the inclusion of 1x HDMI, 1x Display Port, 1x USB-C and 2x USB-A 3.1 ports.

Pricing of the Razer Raptor will be $699.99 USD and production units will be available later this year. You can check out the Razer Raptor product page for more information.