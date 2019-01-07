CES 2019 - ASUS ROG Announces Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti with Integrated Water Cooling

At CES 2019, ASUS and their Republic of Gaming (ROG) sub brand announced a new Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti with a unique all-in-one closed-loop cooling system called Infinity Loop.

The Infinity Loop cooling technology went through 5 rounds of prototyping before finally coming up with a seamless and unique system that includes the pump, tubing, and radiator all under the shroud. It makes use of 120mm radiators with performance that goes head-to-head against 240mm radiators. For a graphics card such as this, you will need to ensure you have space as this RTX 2080 Ti will take up to 3 slots.

NVIDIA Cuda Cores: 4252 Engine Clock: 1815 MHz (Boost), 1350 MHz (Base) Memory 11GB GDDR6 (14800 MHz) Ports: 2x Native HDMI 2.0b, 2x Native Display Port 1.4, 1x USB Type-C Power Requirements: 2x 8-pin Power: 300W

A custom circuit board from ROG Strix was used for Matrix too. It pushes the GPU core to 1815 MHz and the memory to GDDR6-14800 MHz. ASUS claims that only 5% of cards can achieve speeds like this out of box. The Matrix also has a super-sized heatsink that covers both the GPU and GDDR6 memory. For those who like to push their hardware to the limits, the ROG Matrix GeForce 2080 Ti can utilize the GPU Tweak II software for additional tuning.

Shipments of the ASUS ROG Matrix GeForce 2080 Ti are scheduled for January 2019.