Samsung Electronics has announced their signature curved display line-up at CES 2018 with the launch of their new CJ791 monitor. The CJ791 is the first QLED curved monitor to feature Intel's Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.

This 34-inch curved QLED monitor allows users to link and dock their monitor and laptop without excessive wiring, allowing for neater and more clutter-free setups. Thunderbolt 3 provides up to 40 Gigabits (Gbps) of speed, which is close to four times faster than USB alternatives. This will allow users to enjoy connectivity across an ecosystem of docks, displays and other peripherals which also includes Macs. The Thunderbolt 3 connection also allows the CJ791 QLED curved monitor to provide up to 85 watts of power to charge your laptop without having to make use of a separate cable.

The CJ791 offers a clear and detail-rich design that has an aspect ratio of 21:9 with a 3220 x 1440 ultra-wide QHD resolution with nearly 2.5 times the pixel density of full HD alternatives. The wire-reducing Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and slim-depth, narrow-bezel design of the CJ791 can easily accommodate multi-display setups. The CJ791 can be height-adjusted as well as tilted to suit your working environment needs.

Samsung's CJ791 will guarantee gamers and entertainment enthusiasts with brilliant and realistic detail. The displays QLED tech reflects colors across 125% sRGB spectrum with deeper blacks, brighter whites and beautiful shades. Coupled with the industry's sharpest 1,500R curvature and ultra-wide 178-degree viewing angle, users will be fully immersed in every scene.

Gamer-friendly features such as dynamic gamma will adjust color and contrast in each individual scene to produce a true-to-life visual experience. The CJ791 has a four millisecond (4ms) response time that helps ensure smooth transitions between scenes, which makes this monitor ideal for driving, flight simulation and of course first-person shooter (FPS) games.

There is currently no pricing information available.