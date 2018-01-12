Razer unveiled their latest to the world of gaming mice and gaming mouse mats during CES 2018 in Las Vegas this week. Say hello to the updated Razer Mamba HyperFlux along with the Razer Firefly HyperFlux power mat.

What is the excitement all about? Well, the Razer Mamba HyperFlux is a wireless gaming mouse and not any ordinary wireless gaming mouse, but one without batteries! That is because the Razer Firefly HyperFlux mouse pad wirelessly powers the Mamba. Okay so the whole setup is not totally wireless as the mouse pad needs to be plugged in to be able to power on the Mamba itself, though you can also plug in the Mamba via the USB cable as well.

Unlike other companies that have required the use of batteries to run their wireless mice, Razer has created a gaming mouse mat that efficiently charges the mouse through inductive charging. This results in an ultra-lightweight wireless gaming mouse that weighs similar to that of a wired gaming mouse.

The Razer Mamba HyperFlux is geared towards having a superior signal strength thanks to Razer's proprietary Adaptive Frequency Technology or AFT. This helps ensure that the mouse and computer are able to scan and switch to the strongest signal within the 2.4GHz frequency band. The Razer Mamba HyperFlux also sports a 16,000 dots-per-inch (DPI) 5G optical sensor which should make this a top-tier wireless gaming mouse with swift and precise movements.

The Razer Firefly HyperFlux is also the latest offering in Razer's RGB mouse mat product line. It features a dual-sided surface, both hard and soft. You can opt for the hard side for quicker mouse movements or the cloth side for better control and precision. Just remember, when the mouse leaves the mouse mat for a period of time the mouse will be powered off. Placing the mouse back on to the mouse mat powers the mouse back up.

The Razer Mamba HyperFlux and Firefly HyperFlux will be available in March 2018 for a MSRP of $249 USD.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.