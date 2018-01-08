We've been huge fans of the Cloud family of gaming headsets from HyperX for a number of years. From the Cloud Stinger on the entry-level end to the Cloud Revolver on the higher end, they've always offered a tremendous value with exceptional quality all around. But they've always been tethered to your machine via a cable. No longer! At CES 2018 in Las Vegas, the HyperX Cloud Flight cuts the cord as the company's first wireless gaming headset.

The HyperX Cloud Flight continues in the strong tradition established by its predecessors with the same kind of metal sliders and high quality materials. The main difference, of course, is that it doesn't require a cabled connection anymore. The wireless gaming headset offers up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, providing an "immersive in-game audio experience with 50mm drivers."

As with most other headsets in the lineup, the HyperX Cloud Flight also comes with a removable, noise-cancelling boom mic for all your in-game trash talk chat over Discord and TeamSpeak. Another big difference is that this headset now boasts some fancy LED lighting effects, which can be adjusted using the built-in controls. The on-board controls can also handle mic mute, power and volume and you can rotate the ear cups 90-degrees to rest on your shoulders between sessions.

Broadcasting over the 2.4GHz band, the HyperX Cloud Flight is compatible with PC, PS4 and PS4 Pro. It'll ship later this month with an MSRP of $159.99.

Along with the new gaming headset, HyperX completes the gaming peripheral trifecta at CES with a new gaming keyboard and mouse too.

The HyperX Alloy Elite RGB mechanical keyboard ($169.99 MSRP, early January) comes in your choice of Cherry MX red, blue or brown switches. You get full color customization by way of NGenuity software with up to three custom lighting profiles saved to the keyboard's on-board memory. The USB 2.0 passthrough is a convenient bonus, the detachable wrist rest is comfortable, and the supplemental textured, titanium-colored keycaps add another splash of personality.

The HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB mouse ($69.99 MSRP, Q2) continues to "RGB all the things" with the same HyperX NGenuity software. You get dynamic 360-degree RGB lighting effects, up to 16000 dpi for speed and accuracy, and Omron switches with 50 million click reliability.

