Elgato, a manufacturer that has brought us gaming related peripherals and Thunderbolt docks, has just announced their latest product at CES 2018 in Las Vegas: the Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock.

The Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock features HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3, and Gigabit Ethernet ports. The Mini Dock replaces the need for separate external peripherals in their smallest footprint yet. The Thunderbolt 3 technology allows for combining four separate adapters without compromising data bandwidth. Up to 40 Gbps of data throughput helps guarantee that each port performs up to its full potential.

Features:

DisplayPort 1.2 (up to 4096 x 2160 pixels at 60 Hz)

HDMI 2.0 (up to 4096 x 2160 pixels at 60 Hz). Supports HDCP 2.2.

RJ45 10/100/1000BASE-T Gigabit Ethernet

USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gb/s) 0.9 A, supports UASP.

Mac: macOS Sierra 10.12 or later, Thunderbolt™ 3 port

PC: Windows 10 or later, Thunderbolt™ 3 port

We have looked at other Thunderbolt docks in the past but the Mini Dock from Elgato looks even more portable than previous models. The Mini Dock, powered by a single rugged Thunberbolt 3 cable that can stow neatly away when you need to move it, is one very portable unit. Not having to bring along a separate dedicated power cable and/or power block, coupled with the smaller footprint makes this truly portable.

Pricing is still TBD, but the Elgato Mini Dock should launch in the spring.