Search
Home

Elgato, a manufacturer that has brought us gaming related peripherals and Thunderbolt docks, has just announced their latest product at CES 2018 in Las Vegas: the Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock.

The Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock features HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3, and Gigabit Ethernet ports. The Mini Dock replaces the need for separate external peripherals in their smallest footprint yet. The Thunderbolt 3 technology allows for combining four separate adapters without compromising data bandwidth. Up to 40 Gbps of data throughput helps guarantee that each port performs up to its full potential.



Features:

  • DisplayPort 1.2 (up to 4096 x 2160 pixels at 60 Hz)
  • HDMI 2.0 (up to 4096 x 2160 pixels at 60 Hz). Supports HDCP 2.2.
  • RJ45 10/100/1000BASE-T Gigabit Ethernet
  • USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gb/s) 0.9 A, supports UASP.
  • Mac: macOS Sierra 10.12 or later, Thunderbolt™ 3 port
  • PC: Windows 10 or later, Thunderbolt™ 3 port

We have looked at other Thunderbolt docks in the past but the Mini Dock from Elgato looks even more portable than previous models. The Mini Dock, powered by a single rugged Thunberbolt 3 cable that can stow neatly away when you need to move it, is one very portable unit. Not having to bring along a separate dedicated power cable and/or power block, coupled with the smaller footprint makes this truly portable.

Pricing is still TBD, but the Elgato Mini Dock should launch in the spring.

More in News
New Dell XPS 13 (2018) Is One Gorgeous Ultrabook

The original XPS 13 was one gorgeous piece of machinery that wasn't without its faults. You might recall when I...

This Asus NovaGo Laptop Is Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

In the world of Windows PCs, as you know, you really only have two main options when it comes to...

Close