CORSAIR, makers of high performance gaming hardware and PC components, has launched three new products at CES this week to help create an epic gaming rig: the AX1600i power supply unit (PSU), the upgraded Hydro series liquid cooler H150i Pro, and the new Carbide series SPEC-OMEGA mid-tower gaming case.

CORSAIR AX1600i PSU

The CORSAIR AX1600i is the only enthusiast PSU that incorporates Gallium Nitrade (GaN) transistors which help deliver a superior efficiency in a smaller form factor. After all, a 1600W PSU is not a small piece of equipment to go into a computer but the AX1600i is ultra-stable and ultra-efficient with better than 80 PLUS Titanium efficiency. Add the digital monitoring and control with CORSAIR LINK software and the CORSAIR AX1600i becomes the pinnacle of enthusiast PSUs.

CORSAIR Hydro Series PRO Liquid CPU Coolers

The CORSAIR Hydro Series liquid CPU coolers have also been upgraded this year. The H150i PRO and H115i PRO are equipped with 360° RGB lighting on aluminum-trimmed pump cap, ultra-low noise CORSAIR ML series cooling fans and large high-density radiators (360mm for H150i PRO and 240mm for H115i PRO).

These new Hydro Series liquid CPU coolers are the first in the series to feature a 0 RPM mode fan profile which stops the cooling fans when the CPU is at low temperatures. Not only will the H150i PRO and H115i PRO offer an advanced liquid cooling solution, they do it with style as the RGB lighting is customizable too.

CORSAIR Carbide Series SPEC-OMEGA cases

Last, but certainly not the least is the new Carbide Series SPEC-OMEGA mid-tower gaming case. These tempered glass panel cases have a unique asymmetrical design to give a dynamic look so you can awe the crowd with your gaming rig. An integrated front-panel LED light strip and LED-lit 120mm cooling adds to the eye candy while leaving room for that CORSAIR H150i PRO liquid CPU cooling radiator that was also just launched.

You will find that the insides of the SPEC-OMEGA are beautiful inside and out and, as a PC builder, you will find a wealth of cable tie-downs and routing holes to keep all that wiring neat, tidy and out of the way. Want to show off your gaming rig? Then the CORSAIR SPEC-OMEGA in its white, red or black exterior will turn heads!

Availability and Pricing

The CORSAIR AX1600i ($449.99 USD), CORSAIR Hydro Series H150i PRO ($169.99 USD) and H115i PRO ($139.99 USD), as well as the CORSAIR Carbide Series SPEC-OMEGA ($99.99 USD) are all available as of today.