During CES 2018 in Las Vegas, ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced a large addition to their gaming showcase: the Swift PG65 BFGD. What do we mean by large? The ROG Swift PG65 is a monstrous 64-inch 4K UHD gaming display with Nvidia's G-SYNC technology, the biggest one to date.

The ROG Swift PG65 is a highly responsive, tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience at 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160). Can you imagine gaming on a single 64-inch monitor? How far would you have to sit away from it? That is roughly 12 square feet of monitor real estate for your eyes!

It can emit 1000 nits peak brightness which is much higher than current standard displays. The Swift PG65 has a direct-lit LED backlight that is dynamically controlled across all areas. This provides a high contrast for richer and darker blacks. The 178° wide-view panel and 25% range increase over sRGB results in more realistic colour reproduction.

The Swift PG65 supports 120Hz which means the it will give you a true 120 fps experience if your gaming hardware supports such a powerhouse. Couple that with the Nvidia G-SYNC and you will have an ultra low-latency gaming behemoth!

What will this 65-inch gaming monitor set you back? You will have to wait for the pricing details which will be coming out closer to the release date later in 2018. For more information you can check out the product page for the ROG Swift PG65 BFGD on the Asus ROG website.