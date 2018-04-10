The Skinny on the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M Gaming Laptop

The Skinny on the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M Gaming Laptop

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced recently their new gaming laptop offering the Zephyrus M. Touting it as the slimmest gaming laptop to feature an 8th generation Intel Core i7 CPU with a full-powered NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 GPU.

The ASUS Zephyrus M includes a IPS-level display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a quick 3ms response time. Coupled with NVIDIA's G-SYNC technology, you have a pretty slick gaming setup that you can take with you on the road.

The Zephyrus M series also features a new Active Aerodynamic System (AAS) that improves cooling under a high load. When opening the lid, the bottom flexes 9mm high to increase airflow. This allows for up to 20% more air circulation which increases airflow by up to 32%. This means it can potentially reduce internal temperatures by 20%.

With ROG-exclusive software, you can also toggle between integrated or dedicated GPU modes which can help prolong battery life or activate G-SYNC to synchronize frame delivery for smoother gameplay.

ASUS Aura SYNC allows gamers to customize and synchronize lighting effects with Aura SYNC-enabled mice, headsets, keyboards and other peripherals.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus M includes an 8th generation Intel Core i7-8750-G CPU with 16GB of DDR-2666 dual-channel memory and of course the NVIDIA GTX 1070 GPU. You can also choose between a 128GB or 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD with an additional 1TB Seagate FireCuda SSHD for storage.

Now available for pre-order, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M will have an MSRPs of $2199 USD for GM501GS-XS74, $1899 USD for GM501GM-WS74 and $1499 USD for the GU501GM-BI7N8.