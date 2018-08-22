ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces Zephyrus S (GX531)

The world of gaming is forever changing and with that the equipment one uses must also change or at least be up for the challenge. With gaming, most people want high performance and with high performance usually comes large, bulky desktops. Well, ASUS has announced their latest addition to their Republic of Gamers (ROG) offering, the Zephyrus S or GX531, to turn that assumption on its head.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S

The Zephyrus S, or GX531, is currently the world's slimmest gaming laptop being 14.95~15.75mm thin, a good 12% slimmer than the original Zephyrus (GX501). Don't worry thoug;, that thinness offers an Intel Core i7-8750G CPU with your choice of a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q or GTX 1060.

The display on the Zephyrus S includes a 144Hz refresh rate with a 3ms response which will give you super-smooth visuals with a blur-free experience. The display is a 15.6-inch screen with super thin bezel in an all-metal chassis. The lids of each unit take roughly 72 minutes to be carved from a single solid block of aluminum for that perfect slim fit.

ASUS has incorporated their proprietary Active Aerodynamic System (AAS), an optimum cooling experience with 83-blade fans for peak performance. This gives about a 22% increase in improved airflow over traditional laptop cooling designs. Thermal energy is channeled along five heat pipes to four heatsinks and exhausts to the rear corner, an update over the previous Zephyrus model.

Customize your environment with ASUS’s Aura Sync RGB lighting. There are four independent zones on the keyboard, as well as additional LEDs inside the AAS vent. Aura Sync can coordinate colours and effects with other compatible peripherals such as the ROG Delta headset or Gladius II Origin mouse.

In addition to the Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, the Zephyrus S has DDR 2666MHz memory with NVMe storage. 802.11ac Wave 2 Wi-Fi allows you to connect to a variety of networks at greater-than-gigabit speeds where available. It also has USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C with full-size HDMI 2.0 ports, allowing you to connect multiple displays and peripherals when needed.

Configurations and Availability

The ASUS ROG Zyphyrus S will be available starting in September 2018 with pricing and configurations to be announced on launch day. You can read more about it on ASUS' website while you wait.