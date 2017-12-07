In the world of Windows PCs, as you know, you really only have two main options when it comes to the processor. You can go with Intel or you can go with AMD. It's a two-horse race and while the AMD Ryzen platform has made some headway, Intel has firmly established its position in the industry. But what's this? Here comes a new challenger in the form of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and the Asus NovaGo will be one of the first machines to use it.

Most of us normally associate the Qualcomm Snapdragon name with the smartphones in our pockets or the tablets in our hands. In both instances, we're probably looking at a device powered by Google Android. Making the leap over to Windows is an entirely different proposition and Qualcomm is ready to tackle this market with everything that it's got.

And one of the first Windows 10 laptops to take this path is the Asus NovaGo (TP370). Two of the big things that will set Snapdragon-powered laptops apart from their Intel and AMD cousins are the tremendous battery life and the "alway on, always connected experience."

Powered by the Snapdragon 835 Mobile PC platform with a Gigabit Qualcomm Snapdragon X16 LTE modem, the Asus NovaGo boasts up to 22 hours of battery life with over 30 days of modern standby. When was the last time you saw any laptop achieve those kinds of numbers. While you certainly can't expect to run AAA titles on this, it should be able to handle the majority of your everyday tasks, including some gaming and media management/manipulation.

If it's something you think your top-tier smartphone can handle, it's probably something this laptop can handle too. They say you'll rock with MS Office Suite, Photoshop, Indesign, Netflix and more via the Windows Store. We just hope it doesn't run into the app shortage problems that plagued Windows RT. This is running on Windows 10 S, so it's quite full blown Windows 10.

There's a built-in eSIM for ease of seamless LTE connectivity when you traveling. Other highlights include the 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of USF 2.0 storage, two USB 3-1 ports, and HDMI output. The durable 360-degree multi-gear hinge is the perfect accompaniment for the 10-point multitouch display (13.3-inch NanoEdge full HD) with ASUS Pen support.

Pricing will be country and carrier specific.