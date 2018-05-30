Do you like gaming? Do you like having the best image quality possible when your dropping into Twisted Towers? Perhaps you want to see all that vibrant 4K scenery in FarCry 5 and have a little extra cash to spend? Well ASUS has announced that they will release their newest 27-inch, NVIDIA G-SYNC gaming monitor that is the first to offer VESA DisplayHDR1000 certification.
What is DisplayHDR? DisplayHDR is a new specification that focuses on LCD monitors to help facilitate the adoption of HDR or High Dynamic Range. Currently, there are 3 tiers with DisplayHDR 1000 being (for the time being) the top tier. The ASUS ROG Swift PG27UQ is in this top tier which offers a peak luminance of 1000 cd/m2 (3x more than typical displays), local dimming which increases contrast and an increase of visible color gamut. This helps with provide very high contrast, richer and more natural-looking dark scenes.
The ASUS ROG Swift PG27UQ gaming monitor can also be fully utilized by console gamers, but can also be used for professionals, enthusiasts and content creators who want a great quality display. It supports professional grade 97% DCI-P3 / 99% AdobeRGB color gamut. This translates into more realistic colors and a wider viewing angle.
Do you have ASUS Aura Sync or plan on getting it soon? The ROG Swift PG27UQ can utilize Aura Sync-enabled components and peripherals including ambient light configuration. A built-in ROG Light Signal lets you show off your gaming spirit as well. The Light Signature projection kit (sold separately) allows you to create projections from the ROG Swift PG27UQ straight onto your desk surface too.
Specifications
|Panel Size
|26.93-inches wide-screen (16:9)
|Display Area
|596.16 x 335.34mm
|Panel Backlight
|Direct-type LED
|Panel Type
|IPS
|Display Surface
|Non-glare
|Color Saturation
|DCI-P3 90%
|Color Accuracy
|△E<3(average)
|True Resolution
|DP: 3840x2160 (at 144Hz, overclocking)
HDMI: 3840x2160 (up to 60Hz)
|Pixel Pitch
|0.155mm (163 ppi)
|Brightness (max)
|300 cd/m2 (typical/SDR on), 1000 cd/m2 (peak/HDR on)
|Contrast Ratio (max)
|1000:1 (typical/SDR on), 20,000:1(min/HDR on)
|Battery
|64Wh
|Viewing Angle
|178°(H) /178°(V)
|Size
|38.4 x 26.2 x 2.4cm (W x D x H)
|Display Colors
|1.07b (10 bit with dithering)
|Response Time
|4ms (gray-to-gray)
|HDR Support
|Yes, VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified, UltraHD Premium Pending
|Dynamic Local Dimming
|Yes (384 zones)
|GamePlus
|Yes (Crosshair, Timer, FPS Counter, Display Alignment)
|GameVisual
|Yes (FPS, RTS/RPG, Racing , sRGB, Cinema, Scenery modes)
|I/O Ports
|1 x DisplayPort v1.4 1 x HDMI (v2.0) 3 x USB 3.0 (1 x upstream, 2 x downstream) 1 x Earphone jack (3.5 mm)
|Features
|NVIDIA® G-SYNC HDR Flicker Free Blue Light Filter ASUS Aura Sync ROG Light Signal
Pricing and Availability
At a bit of a heavier price tag, the ASUS ROG Swift PG27UQ gaming monitor will be available late June 2018 with a starting MSRP of $1999.99USD. Start saving now!