Do you like gaming? Do you like having the best image quality possible when your dropping into Twisted Towers? Perhaps you want to see all that vibrant 4K scenery in FarCry 5 and have a little extra cash to spend? Well ASUS has announced that they will release their newest 27-inch, NVIDIA G-SYNC gaming monitor that is the first to offer VESA DisplayHDR1000 certification.

What is DisplayHDR? DisplayHDR is a new specification that focuses on LCD monitors to help facilitate the adoption of HDR or High Dynamic Range. Currently, there are 3 tiers with DisplayHDR 1000 being (for the time being) the top tier. The ASUS ROG Swift PG27UQ is in this top tier which offers a peak luminance of 1000 cd/m2 (3x more than typical displays), local dimming which increases contrast and an increase of visible color gamut. This helps with provide very high contrast, richer and more natural-looking dark scenes.

The ASUS ROG Swift PG27UQ gaming monitor can also be fully utilized by console gamers, but can also be used for professionals, enthusiasts and content creators who want a great quality display. It supports professional grade 97% DCI-P3 / 99% AdobeRGB color gamut. This translates into more realistic colors and a wider viewing angle.

Do you have ASUS Aura Sync or plan on getting it soon? The ROG Swift PG27UQ can utilize Aura Sync-enabled components and peripherals including ambient light configuration. A built-in ROG Light Signal lets you show off your gaming spirit as well. The Light Signature projection kit (sold separately) allows you to create projections from the ROG Swift PG27UQ straight onto your desk surface too.

Specifications

Panel Size 26.93-inches wide-screen (16:9) Display Area 596.16 x 335.34mm Panel Backlight Direct-type LED Panel Type IPS Display Surface Non-glare Color Saturation DCI-P3 90% Color Accuracy △E<3(average) True Resolution DP: 3840x2160 (at 144Hz, overclocking)

HDMI: 3840x2160 (up to 60Hz) Pixel Pitch 0.155mm (163 ppi) Brightness (max) 300 cd/m2 (typical/SDR on), 1000 cd/m2 (peak/HDR on) Contrast Ratio (max) 1000:1 (typical/SDR on), 20,000:1(min/HDR on) Battery 64Wh Viewing Angle 178°(H) /178°(V) Size 38.4 x 26.2 x 2.4cm (W x D x H) Display Colors 1.07b (10 bit with dithering) Response Time 4ms (gray-to-gray) HDR Support Yes, VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified, UltraHD Premium Pending Dynamic Local Dimming Yes (384 zones) GamePlus Yes (Crosshair, Timer, FPS Counter, Display Alignment) GameVisual Yes (FPS, RTS/RPG, Racing , sRGB, Cinema, Scenery modes) I/O Ports 1 x DisplayPort v1.4 1 x HDMI (v2.0) 3 x USB 3.0 (1 x upstream, 2 x downstream) 1 x Earphone jack (3.5 mm) Features NVIDIA® G-SYNC HDR Flicker Free Blue Light Filter ASUS Aura Sync ROG Light Signal

Pricing and Availability

At a bit of a heavier price tag, the ASUS ROG Swift PG27UQ gaming monitor will be available late June 2018 with a starting MSRP of $1999.99USD. Start saving now!