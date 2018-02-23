Have you tried Virtual Reality (VR) and found it a bit more complicated at first? Perhaps ASUS has the solution for you. Their latest offering, the ASUS Windows Mixed Reality headset HC102, offers a unique and innovating design that does not need any external sensors which allows for quicker setup: less than 10 minutes!

The ASUS Mixed Reality Headset supports over 20,000 Windows applications and more than 2,000 Steam VR titles so that you as a user can watch 360-degree videos and immerse yourself into your games like never before.

Unique and Futuristic Design

The ASUS Mixed Reality experience combines the thrills of VR and a outstanding sense of presence. The ASUS designers were inspired by the technology used to create digital architecture to create a modern and revolutionary new style. The headset had a tone-on-tone effect which allows the user to look as stylish as one can when wearing a VR headset.

Convenient Design with a Flippable Hinge

If you want to switch between the virtual world and the real world you can do so easily with the ASUS Mixed Reality Headset HC102 by simply lifting the visor up for a quick reality check and then flipping it back down to go back to the virtual world.

Comfortable and Ultralight Balanced-Crown Design

The weight-balanced construction of the ASUS Windows Mixed Reality Headset HC102 lets the user wear it for extended periods of time without fatigue. Weighing in at less than 400g, the balanced-crown design puts most of the weight on the forehead and back of the skull. It relieves pressure on the nose and face and users will not suffer from "VR Face."

Premium Soft Materials for Users' Comfort

Constructed from premium soft materials, with quick-drying, antibacterial properties, the ASUS Mixed Reality Headset HC102 helps keep the user cool and fully relaxed when enjoying long periods of a virtual experience.

Quick and Simple 10-Minute Setup

There are no external sensors like other competing products. With two built-in, front-facing tracking cameras that have 6-degrees-of-freedom (6DoF) positioning tracking, and 32 LED lights on each controller, the ASUS Windows Mixed Reality Headset HC102 maps a user's environment.

The headset itself contains multiple sensors, a gyroscope, accelerometer and magnetometer. This help determine the users's orientation and thanks to the inside-out tracking design, the virtual worlds will be perfectly synced with no latency or distortion.

The less-than 10-minute setup is thanks to the headset not having any external sensors. After the initial setup, users should be able to just plug-n-play. This means that users are no longer confined to their desk, chair or even room! Just watch out for those pesky tables if you decide to leave your chair.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Vivid and Immersive 3K Visuals

I personally have not heard of 3K but I guess if you take the resolution of 2880 x 1440 that will be your 3K experience with up to 90Hz refresh when you put on the ASUS Mixed Reality Headset.

Specifications

Lens of HFoV - 95 ° (one eye), 105 ° (two eyes), Fresnel-aspherical lens

(one eye), 105 (two eyes), Fresnel-aspherical lens Refresh Rate - 90Hz

Display - 1440 x 1440 per eye (2800 x 1440 total)

Focal Distance - 1.3m

IPD Accommodation - Adjustable by SW (63mm +/- 8mm)

Eye-to-lens Distance - 13mm

Tracking Cameras - B+W & VGA

Sensors - Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Magnetometer, P-Sensor

Tracking Architecture - 6DoF

Audio Formats - 3.5mm audio jack

Accessories - Two 6DoF controllers

Connectivity HDMI 2.0, USB3.0 Bluetooth

Availability and Pricing

The ASUS Windows Mixed Reality Headset HC102 is available now at an MSRP of $429 US.