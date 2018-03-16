Antec, provider of high-performance gaming computer components and accessories, is launching their newest All-In-One (AIO) liquid CPU coolers: the Kühler K120 and Kühler K240.

The new Kühler series of All-In-One liquid CPU coolers come equipped with full-ceramic bearing shafts and Teflon coated tubing. An uniquely engineered pump that is integrated with the radiator helps prevent unwanted vibrations from damaging the CPU.

The radiator features a 17 FPI (fins per inch) configuration that can provide cooling performance to suit any gamer's needs. The intelligent PWM fan comes with two modes, "Silence" and "Battle," which automatically adjusts the fan speed based on temperature. A blue halo enhances each fan and adds a bit of visual eye candy for your case.

The new Kühler series of AIO coolers are built around a new low-profile CPU block with a thickness of only 50mm. Tool-free installation keeps things quick and simple without any extra hassle.

The Antec Kühler series all-in-one liquid CPU coolers have a MSRP of $79.99 USD for the K240 and $54.99 USD for the K120.