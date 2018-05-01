ADATA has launched a new product to their XPG lineup, the XPG INFAREX K20 mechanical gaming keyboard. This is a keyboard made for avid gamers that supports mechanical blue switches in a stylish black casing.

The INFAREX K20, with its backlit keys, offers 11 lighting effects that can help kick your gaming environment up a notch. Note that this mechanical keyboard does not have per-key RGB LEDs, which helps keep the cost of the board down.

The keys do have a 50 million keystroke lifespan with anti-ghosting functionality to ensure every key press is registered and executed. The blue switches allow for a great tactile feedback. With ergonomic key caps combined with 50 g actuation force, the XPG INFAREX K20 gaming keyboard can be a great addition to a budget conscious gamer.

The XPG INFAREX K20 gaming keyboard includes media keys, which can be not present with keyboards these days in order to keep them smaller. The media keys allow users to change sound volumes and other media parameters without needing to dive into a software-based control panel. I know a fair amount of PC gamers who prefer media keys.

The ADATA INFAREX K20 gaming keyboard has a MSRP of $79.99 US.