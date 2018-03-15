ADATA has a large selection of storage data solutions available to the consumer. ADATA XPG or Xtreme Performance Gear is ADATA's series of computer gaming products that provide a high performance experience for today's gamers, e-Sport professionals and tech enthusiasts. ADATA has now launched their latest offering of solid state drives (SSD) with the gaming-centered XPG SX950U.

The term "Gaming SSD" seems bit strange to me, but the SX950U was specifically designed with gamers in mind. It utilizes the latest in 3D NAND flash technology and is equipped with an Intelligent SLC (single-level cell) caching and DRAM cache buffer functionality. This will speed up the sequential and 4K random read/write speeds. To take it to the next level, the SX950U also features LDPC ECC (low density parity check error correcting code) and RAID Engine technologies that can help ensure data integrity and safety of data transmission.

The XPG SX950U can reach a capacity of up to 960GB. This means you could load more of your favourite games onto the SSD directly as opposed to running them off a traditional SATA drive. It is also capable of up to 560MBps reads with 520MBps writes which will allow you to keep your system in tip-top shape for faster boot times and rapid application response.

Capacity 120GB / 240GB / 480GB / 960 GB Form Factor 2.5" NAND Flash 3D TLC Controller SMI Weight 47.5g Interface SATA 6 Gbps Performance Up to 560Mbps Read | 520 MBps Write Operating Temperature 0°C - 70°C Storage Temperature - 40°C - 85°C Shock Resistance 1500G / 0.5ms MTBF 2,000,000 Hours Warranty 5 Years

The MSRPs for the XPG SX950U as of this article are $69.99 USD for 120 GB, $99.99 USD for 240 GB, $169.99 USD for 480 GB and $319.99 USD for 960 GB.