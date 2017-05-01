1 Flares Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 1 Pin It Share 0 Reddit 0 Email -- 1 Flares ×

It's been quite some time since we've published a video. But it's not for the lack of trying. The Futurelooks Team has gone through a lot of changes both personally and professionally. As a result, we haven't been as engaged in the coverage we've always loved giving you and we've been trying to find a way to bring that back. The way that we thought we could keep that connection with you is through a series of vlogs that we'll be filming and putting out as we create them.

In Vlog #1 we take a trip down with Michael from MEGATechNews to see some new products from TP-Link. The company is undergoing a major rebrand to be more relevant to most consumers out there looking for an easy to use WiFi system that gives whole house coverage. It's may not be for everyone but it's a huge step forward for many of our less technical friends and family.

This is not as formal or as technical as the material we would usually cover in on our YouTube Channel. But it is a way for us to share the excitement on new products coming down the line, what we're doing behind the scenes, plus some of the things we might find personally interesting. In a sense, it's a way for you to really get to know us.

As we begin our vlogging journey we hope that you continue to stick around and give us feedback on what you want to see in our videos. We know you love the show coverage and that's one of the many things we really want to bring back. But we want to do it in a way that's interesting to you so this is your opportunity to let us know what you would enjoy seeing the most.

Comments? Questions? We're lurking in the comments below 🙂