Remember way back in September 2014 when we were introduced to the original Area-51 desktop PC by Alienware? We thought the design was a little bonkers, but if other companies are making spheres and trash cans, then why not? It has taken a few years but now Dell and Alienware have come forward with a hardcore update to the Alienware Area-51 gaming PC and, yes, it's once again out of this world.

Revealed at E3 in Los Angeles this week, the refreshed Alienware Area-51 is offered down two main streams, both of which should blow your socks off. You can get your wedge-shaped supercomputer powered by AMD Threadripper or you can get it with an Intel X-Series multi-core processor running the show. Dell and Alienware are saying that this is "geared to be the best engines for 4K, 8K or VR applications."

If you head down the AMD route, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper will get you up to a 16-core processor where every core will be factory overclocked. If you go with Intel, the new Core i9 processors can boost speeds up to 4.5GHz. You can start ordering the AMD Area-51 on July 27 and get the Intel version starting on August 22. Pricing is TBD.

Also at E3, Alienware highlighted some new gaming monitors, keyboards and mice, as well as an update to the Alienware 15 notebook with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Max-Q graphics. On the Dell side, the new Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop with liquid cooling, VR and dual graphics is now shipping in the US with prices starting at $599.

