TRENDnet, a global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking solutions, has just added a USB device that pushes your Wi-Fi network to higher speeds. The TRENDnet AC1900 Wi-Fi USB Adapter (TEW-809UB) will help you push your wireless network speeds beyond just a simple user.

Does your current desktop or laptop have older Wi-Fi technology? Have a higher-end Wi-Fi router with 802.11ac technology? That's about 1300Mbps just waiting for you to unleash! I suggest you look at the new TRENDnet AC1900 Wi-Fi Adapter. Though with such power comes such a weird looking design. You cannot really get away with a simple USB thumbdrive design when you need to utilize multiple antennas to push the bandwidth boundaries of your wireless setup.

The TRENDnet AC1900 Wi-Fi USB adapter comes with a 3.3-foot cable so that you can place it strategically around your workspace. If you don't currently have an 802.11ac router, but do have a 802.11n router, then you can at least make use of the 600Mbps speeds until you upgrade the rest of your wireless network. Imagine being able to theoretically reach up to 1300Mbps (1.3Gbps) in your wireless network! That would be great for sending files between your desktops, NAS devices or laptops without being wired in.

The TEW-809UB AC1900 USB Adapter supports both Windows and MacOS. Find it with a small MSRP of just $110.

