TP-Link® Showcases A Simpler, More Connected Life

at CES Booth No. 30526

Play with Team Dignitas Gamers, Connect with TP-Link’s Latest Routers & Control Smart Home Offerings

LAS VEGAS – Jan. 5, 2017 – TP-Link®, a leading global provider of consumer and business networking products,

today announced it will be showcasing at this year’s CES everything you need to create a simpler, more enjoyable,

connected life. See TP-Link’s latest networking routers and modern smart home accessories at booth #30526 in

South Hall 3 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

TP-Link will also introduce Deco, a new line of Whole-Home Wi-Fi Systems that address the need for faster and

more reliable Internet connections, due to the growing number of connected devices throughout the home.

 The Deco M5 Router uses the latest Wi-Fi mesh technology to provide seamless wireless connectivity

throughout every room in your home.

 The Deco M5 Plus Router with Powerline is the most advanced version that features built-in Powerline

technology. This router is the first Whole-Home Wi-Fi System that incorporates both Wi-Fi and powerline

technologies into one small form factor, providing an even stronger connection for wireless devices across

the home.

“With consumer demands on the rise, OEMs and technology providers must collaborate effectively to address the

challenge of managing network performance,” said Gopi Sirineni, vice president, product management, Qualcomm

Technologies, Inc. “TP-Link Deco, armed with our advanced Qualcomm ® Wi-Fi solutions, is equipped to help

ensure consumers will have an easy to use, more seamless connectivity experience than ever before.”

In addition to showcasing TP-Link Deco and its full range of smart home accessories, TP-Link will introduce two

new networking products at the show; the AC2300 Wireless MU-MIMO Gigabit Router and the RE650 AC2600 Wi-

Fi Range Extender with MU-MIMO.

 The AC2300 Wireless MU-MIMO Gigabit Router allows you to watch 4K movies and enjoy high-speed

gaming with fast Wave 2 Wi-Fi. This powerful router can talk to many devices at once, placing each on the

best Wi-Fi band to maximize performance. It even allows users to prioritize games, movies and other

content or assign bandwidth to the devices you use most.

 The RE650 AC2600 Wi-Fi Range Extender expands powerful Wi-Fi across your home, eliminating dead

zones, drop outs and spotty signals. The RE650 works with any Wi-Fi router, access point or modem

router to boost extended Wi-Fi coverage and performance to devices at all corners of your home.

“Building upon TP-Link’s 20-year networking heritage, we continue to innovate and introduce a host of new and

exciting networking and smart home products, the latest of which we are proud to showcase at this year’s CES,”

said Lewis Wu, executive vice president of TP-Link USA. “Our ultimate goal is to provide whole-home networking

solutions that work together to bring you Wi-Fi that works perfectly in every room and smart products that let you

run your home exactly how you want.”

During the show, TP-Link will host tons of interactive and fun activities on-site that showcase how consumers can

connect, control and expand seamless connectivity across your home. Beyond product demos, there will be an

opportunity to play against Team Dignitas gamers, Ellektrikk, PTERODACTYLSFTW, Xpecial and Keane. The booth

will also feature a coffee bar to keep visitors caffeinated, a photo booth where you can take memorable snapshots

and the LA Kings mascot, Bailey, who is expected to stop-by for a visit with fans. The full schedule of events is

available at www.tp-link.us/CES.

All of TP-Link’s home networking and smart home solutions will be on display at the TP-Link booth #30526 in South

Hall 3 throughout CES, from Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas.

###

About TP-Link

Founded in 1996, TP-Link is a global provider of reliable networking devices and accessories, involved in all aspects

of everyday life. The company is consistently ranked by analyst firm IDC as the No. 1 provider of WLAN and

broadband CPE devices*, supplying distribution to more than 120 countries and serving hundreds of millions of

people worldwide.

With a proven heritage of stability, performance and value, TP-Link has curated a portfolio of products that meet

the networking needs of all individuals. Now, as the connected lifestyle continues to evolve, the company is

expanding today to exceed the demands of tomorrow.

*According to latest published IDC Worldwide Quarterly WLAN Tracker Report, Q3 2016 Final Release.

For further information visit www.tp-link.com, follow TP-Link on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TPLINK,

Twitter at www.twitter.com/TPLINK, YouTube at www.youtube.com/tplinktech or the TP-Link