CES 2017 - TP-Link Launches Deco - Whole-Home Wi-Fi Mesh System Tyler Ingram January 6, 2017 News CES is a great place for manufacturers to release new product into the wild and TP-Link has used it to release their new product line called Deco. It's a whole home Wi-Fi mesh system that helps keep your Wi-Fi coverage up-to-date with the demands of mobile devices and accessing content on the Internet. New to this product line are the Deco M5 Router and the Deco M5 Plus Router with Powerline. The great thing about a mesh network is the ability to ensure that all corners of your home have a good Wi-Fi signal. There isn't anything worse than having dead zones around your home because either your current Wi-Fi router is not strong enough or you cannot place it in a more central location. Creating a mesh network will allow you to ensure each corner of your home has adequate signal strength so your mobile devices do not skip a beat when they are being used online. Ever heard of the Powerline series of networking products? The Powerline model connects those hard-to-reach places, such as a basement or perhaps a 3rd floor where concrete or more construction material will get in the way of a Wi-Fi signal. Powerline works by sending your network traffic through the existing electrical wires in your walls. It isn't as fast as a proper Ethernet wired network, but it allows you to quickly bring a network connection into a room without putting holes in your walls to run Ethernet cable. Combine the Powerline with the Deco M5 Router and you're whole house will have more than adequate Wi-Fi coverage! Currently there is not a whole lot out on the market that will create a Wi-Fi mesh network right out of the box. One company that does have one currently available is Linksys with their Velop Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System. It be interesting to see how it stacks up against this newest product line from TP-Link. Full Press Release » TP-Link® Showcases A Simpler, More Connected Life at CES Booth No. 30526 Play with Team Dignitas Gamers, Connect with TP-Link’s Latest Routers & Control Smart Home Offerings LAS VEGAS – Jan. 5, 2017 – TP-Link®, a leading global provider of consumer and business networking products, today announced it will be showcasing at this year’s CES everything you need to create a simpler, more enjoyable, connected life. See TP-Link’s latest networking routers and modern smart home accessories at booth #30526 in South Hall 3 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. TP-Link will also introduce Deco, a new line of Whole-Home Wi-Fi Systems that address the need for faster and more reliable Internet connections, due to the growing number of connected devices throughout the home. The Deco M5 Router uses the latest Wi-Fi mesh technology to provide seamless wireless connectivity throughout every room in your home. The Deco M5 Plus Router with Powerline is the most advanced version that features built-in Powerline technology. This router is the first Whole-Home Wi-Fi System that incorporates both Wi-Fi and powerline technologies into one small form factor, providing an even stronger connection for wireless devices across the home. “With consumer demands on the rise, OEMs and technology providers must collaborate effectively to address the challenge of managing network performance,” said Gopi Sirineni, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “TP-Link Deco, armed with our advanced Qualcomm ® Wi-Fi solutions, is equipped to help ensure consumers will have an easy to use, more seamless connectivity experience than ever before.” In addition to showcasing TP-Link Deco and its full range of smart home accessories, TP-Link will introduce two new networking products at the show; the AC2300 Wireless MU-MIMO Gigabit Router and the RE650 AC2600 Wi- Fi Range Extender with MU-MIMO. The AC2300 Wireless MU-MIMO Gigabit Router allows you to watch 4K movies and enjoy high-speed gaming with fast Wave 2 Wi-Fi. This powerful router can talk to many devices at once, placing each on the best Wi-Fi band to maximize performance. It even allows users to prioritize games, movies and other content or assign bandwidth to the devices you use most. The RE650 AC2600 Wi-Fi Range Extender expands powerful Wi-Fi across your home, eliminating dead zones, drop outs and spotty signals. The RE650 works with any Wi-Fi router, access point or modem router to boost extended Wi-Fi coverage and performance to devices at all corners of your home. “Building upon TP-Link’s 20-year networking heritage, we continue to innovate and introduce a host of new and exciting networking and smart home products, the latest of which we are proud to showcase at this year’s CES,” said Lewis Wu, executive vice president of TP-Link USA. “Our ultimate goal is to provide whole-home networking solutions that work together to bring you Wi-Fi that works perfectly in every room and smart products that let you run your home exactly how you want.” During the show, TP-Link will host tons of interactive and fun activities on-site that showcase how consumers can connect, control and expand seamless connectivity across your home. Beyond product demos, there will be an opportunity to play against Team Dignitas gamers, Ellektrikk, PTERODACTYLSFTW, Xpecial and Keane. The booth will also feature a coffee bar to keep visitors caffeinated, a photo booth where you can take memorable snapshots and the LA Kings mascot, Bailey, who is expected to stop-by for a visit with fans. The full schedule of events is available at www.tp-link.us/CES. All of TP-Link’s home networking and smart home solutions will be on display at the TP-Link booth #30526 in South Hall 3 throughout CES, from Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas. ### About TP-Link Founded in 1996, TP-Link is a global provider of reliable networking devices and accessories, involved in all aspects of everyday life. The company is consistently ranked by analyst firm IDC as the No. 1 provider of WLAN and broadband CPE devices*, supplying distribution to more than 120 countries and serving hundreds of millions of people worldwide. With a proven heritage of stability, performance and value, TP-Link has curated a portfolio of products that meet the networking needs of all individuals. Now, as the connected lifestyle continues to evolve, the company is expanding today to exceed the demands of tomorrow. *According to latest published IDC Worldwide Quarterly WLAN Tracker Report, Q3 2016 Final Release. For further information visit www.tp-link.com, follow TP-Link on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TPLINK, Twitter at www.twitter.com/TPLINK, YouTube at www.youtube.com/tplinktech or the TP-Link