Full Press Release »

Synology® Launches Synology Router RT2600ac and VPN Plus

BELLEVUE, Wash. — January 12, 2017 — Synology® Inc. today launched the RT2600ac, a high-speed, security-focused router designed to accommodate the modern home and office. Packed with powerful packages inside an intuitive interface, the RT2600ac delivers robust performance with stable, uninterrupted wired and wireless connections for multiple users. In addition, VPN Plus is officially released to allow users of Synology Router to set up a powerful, on-premises VPN solution.

Smart networking for your home and business

To maximize user experience and network performance, the RT2600ac is powered by a 1.7GHz dual-core processor, and comes equipped with the latest 802.11ac Wave 2 certified radios featuring MU-MIMO support, ensuring more devices can connect at higher speeds. Together with Smart Connect, RT2600ac can intelligently optimize connection quality and balance devices on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz radios for maximum wireless speed and range. Dual WAN with 2.0 Gbps combined bandwidth allows users to take advantage of two high speed fiber internet connections for load balancing plus failover.

“With a growing demand for faster and smarter Wi-Fi,” says Product Manager Michael R Wang, “consumers are looking for high-performance routers that can reliably service an increasing number of devices. With SRM and its collection of packages available, users can adapt their RT2600ac into a versatile VPN, RADIUS, and file server capable of streaming high bandwidth media.”

RT2600ac is powered by the Synology Router Manager (SRM) operating system, which offers professional-level networking tools at a consumer-friendly price point. Application Layer QoS (Quality of Service) makes it possible to monitor and control bandwidth consumption according to not only devices, but also individual applications. Even with advanced traffic control and application detection enabled, the hardware acceleration engine serves to maintain high performance and throughput for all connected devices. The RT2600ac is Wi-Fi and DLNA Certified.

Powerful, yet intuitive VPN Solution

The introduction of VPN Plus on Synology RT2600ac and RT1900ac brings SOHO and small businesses a refreshing virtual office experience. WebVPN gives users clientless access to internal web-based services, making remote work as easy as opening a browser. For those who need to connect to a file server or perform remote maintenance, Synology SSL VPN delivers stellar performance backed by SSL encryption as well as simple setup.

Moreover, VPN Plus boasts a comprehensive array of permission and traffic management tools for administrators to visualize and optimize their network. Support for more protocols, such as SSTP, OpenVPN, PPTP, and L2TP over IPSec, also ensures VPN Plus integrates into all environments smoothly.

VPN Plus offers one free concurrent account with access to WebVPN, Synology SSL VPN, and SSTP. To allow more concurrent access, license will be available for purchase in the future.

For more information on RT2600ac, please visit https://www.synology.com/products/RT2600ac

For more information on VPN Plus, please visit https://www.synology.com/srm/1.1/VPNPlus

Availability

This RT2600ac release is available in Australia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and United States immediately, and will be available in additional regions later this month. VPN Plus License will be available for purchase in the first half of 2017.

Synology at a Glance

Synology creates network attached storage, IP surveillance solutions, and network equipment that transform the way users manage data, conduct surveillance, and manage network in the cloud era. By taking full advantage of the latest technologies, Synology aims to help users centralize data storage and backup, share files on-the-go, implement professional surveillance solutions, and manage network in reliable and affordable ways. Synology is committed to delivering products with forward-thinking features and the best in class customer services.