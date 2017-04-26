SteelSeries QcK Prism RGB Mousepad Lights Your Fire Michael Kwan April 26, 2017 News 1 Flares Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 1 Pin It Share 0 Reddit 0 Email -- 1 Flares × If you want to be serious about your PC gaming experience and you enjoy illuminating a dark room in a rainbow of color, it looks like you now have another option in your fragging arsenal. The SteelSeries QcK Prism RGB Mousepad matches up perfectly with the company's other RGB offerings for the unified RGB gaming experience. But there's even more here than meets the eye. The first thing that you'll notice about the QcK Prism, of course, is the RGB lighting scheme. You get 12 separate zones of RGB illumination and it works with SteelSeries GameSense technology. This means the lighting can react to in-game events, like when you're low on ammo or if you just nailed a kill. Naturally, this also works with Prism Sync, creating dynamic lighting effects that gel with other Prism peripherals like the Rival 700 mouse and Apex M800 keyboard. The other big deal here is that the mousepad is reversible. While the base with the RGB lighting stays in place, with the interference-free USB cable placement, the surface itself can be flipped. One side gives you a harder polymer surface when speed is the key, while the other side has a micro-textured cloth for added precision. Pick and switch at will. The SteelSeries QcK Prism RGB mousepad is available now for $59.99. The full press release is below. Full Press Release »SteelSeries Brings Gamers the World's First Dual-Surface RGB Illuminated Mousepad - Introducing The QcK Prism CHICAGO – April 26, 2017 – SteelSeries, brings innovation to its 15-year legacy of engineering the best gaming mousepads in the world by introducing the QcK Prism Gaming Mousepad. Built with purpose, the QcK Prism delivers features that go beyond the aesthetics of illumination and presents performance benefits for PC gaming. The new mousepad provides gamers with dual-sided premium surfaces – the first of its kind, 360 degrees of continuous illumination in 12 separate zones, and interference-free USB cable placement. The QcK Prism is the world’s first dual-surface RGB illuminated mousepad, featuring a premium micro-textured cloth that adds friction for more deliberate movements and a hard polymer surface for a fast-paced glide. The QcK Prism comes with brilliant 360-degree, 12-zone Prism RGB illumination with advanced lighting effects and supports SteelSeries GameSense, providing reactive illumination to in-game events such as low ammo, health, kills, cooldown timers and more. Jason Christian, Category Manager for Gaming Surfaces, Mice and Keyboards says “Every aspect of this peripheral was built with purpose. It delivers premium surface performance with brilliant lighting and zero mouse cable interference.” In addition to the millions of colors and lighting effects, the QcK Prism also supports SteelSeries Prism Sync. Gamers can create dynamic multi-color lighting effects between the QcK Prism and all other Prism-enabled gear, including the Arctis 5 headset, Rival 700 mouse and Apex M800 keyboard. The QcK Prism was made with a game-tested design. Unlike all other RGB mousepads, the cable housing is positioned out of the way, on the left side, where it will not catch a gamer’s mouse cable. The QcK Prism is now available at http://steelseries.com/qckprism for $59.99 and online retailers including Amazon and Best Buy. For more information about SteelSeries’ QcK Prism or SteelSeries complete selection of gaming accessories, visit www.SteelSeries.com.