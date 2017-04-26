1 Flares Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 1 Pin It Share 0 Reddit 0 Email -- 1 Flares ×

If you want to be serious about your PC gaming experience and you enjoy illuminating a dark room in a rainbow of color, it looks like you now have another option in your fragging arsenal. The SteelSeries QcK Prism RGB Mousepad matches up perfectly with the company's other RGB offerings for the unified RGB gaming experience. But there's even more here than meets the eye.

The first thing that you'll notice about the QcK Prism, of course, is the RGB lighting scheme. You get 12 separate zones of RGB illumination and it works with SteelSeries GameSense technology. This means the lighting can react to in-game events, like when you're low on ammo or if you just nailed a kill. Naturally, this also works with Prism Sync, creating dynamic lighting effects that gel with other Prism peripherals like the Rival 700 mouse and Apex M800 keyboard.

The other big deal here is that the mousepad is reversible. While the base with the RGB lighting stays in place, with the interference-free USB cable placement, the surface itself can be flipped. One side gives you a harder polymer surface when speed is the key, while the other side has a micro-textured cloth for added precision. Pick and switch at will.

The SteelSeries QcK Prism RGB mousepad is available now for $59.99. The full press release is below.