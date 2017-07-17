0 Flares Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 0 Pin It Share 0 Reddit 0 Email -- 0 Flares ×

You can't be a member of the PC Master Race if you're not rocking the properly licensed gear, right? Maybe you've already got yourself a branded keyboard and mouse. Maybe you've even customized your PC case with some engravings or stickers. Now it's time to sound the part with the Dota 2 Edition of the SteelSeries Arctis 5 gaming headset. A gaming headset that celebrates all that is Dota 2.

Basically what they've done is taken the already popular SteelSeries Arctis 5 and emblazoned it with some Dota 2 character artwork by community contributor Chroneco. Look how cute those ear caps are! This obviously won't up your actual skills and abilities, but it'll help you look the part as you disarm them with your adorable-ness. You'll also notice the Dota 2 branding on the underside of the headband.

You still get all the same great features of the regular SteelSeries Arctis 5 headset. The headband utilizes "unique ski-goggle suspension" for incredible comfort, the AirWeave ear cushions keep your ears nice and cool, and the ClearCast Microphone ensures all your trash talk supportive messages are heard loud and clear. You also get PrismSync RGB illumination and DTS Headphone:X 7.1 surround sound.

Pre-order the Arctis 5 Dota 5 Edition now through The Valve Store on WeLoveFine.com. It's listed at $129.99.