RAZER RELEASES POWER BANK SMART CHARGE MOBILE ACCESSORY

The ultimate on-the-go charging solution extends the Razer Blade Stealth laptop battery life past 15 hours

For Release on Feb. 23, 2017 at 6 a.m. PST

IRVINE, Calif. – Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced availability for its Razer Power Bank smart charge accessory.

The Razer Power Bank is optimized to work with the Razer Blade Stealth 12.5-inch laptop to extend battery life past 15 hours.

The Blade Stealth is Razer’s most awarded laptop design for its combination of best-in-class displays, mobility, portability and value. Designers, professionals and other creatives who need more pixels can upgrade to a 4K IGZO touch display for 100 percent Adobe RGB color saturation.

Razer’s Power Bank is also compatible with additional USB-C powered laptops for absolute convenience. Users can also connect a wide array of mobile devices with dual USB-A ports and a USB-C port for charging up to three mobile devices simultaneously. Equipped with a large 12,800 mAh capacity battery, the Razer Power Bank is an ideal traveling companion for all mobile power needs.

The Razer Power Bank is equipped with Intelligent device charging and is able to instantly identify the type of device that is plugged in. A fast-charge feature unlocks up to six hours of battery life in a Blade Stealth in less than two hours of charging.

Additionally, Qualcomm® Quick Charge 3.0 allows users to power up their compatible mobile devices up to four times faster than conventional charging.

“High-performance mobile laptops like the Razer Blade Stealth are more a part of daily life than ever before, and keeping them charged and ready is a high priority,”says Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO. “The Razer Power Bank enables true mobility for users who can now quickly and smartly charge their laptop, phone and tablet at the same time when an outlet isn’t an option.”

The Razer Power Bank is small enough to fit in most pockets and matches Razer’s laptop design aesthetic with a black CNC aluminum casing. The accessory is available in March exclusively at Razer Store.

Price:

US$149.99 / €169.99 / £144.99

Timing: March 2017

Availability: Razerzone.com

United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany and France

Product features:

Large 12,800mAh battery

USB-C laptop charging

Get up to 15hrs combined battery life with the Razer Blade Stealth

Dual USB-A ports for mobile device charging

Intelligent Device Detection

Qualcomm ® Quick Charge 3.0 and fast charge technology

Quick Charge 3.0 and fast charge technology Durable and lightweight CNC aluminum

For more information about the Razer Power Bank, please visithttp://www.razerzone.com/power-bank

ABOUT RAZER:

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the world, with a fan base that spans every continent. The company has designed and built one of the largest integrated hardware and software platforms for gamers with over 35 million users. Razer is transforming interactive entertainment across multiple platforms, including the PC, console and mobile.

Razer’s award-winning products include an array of hardware and software. Among its signature products are high-performance PC and console peripherals, the Razer Blade line of gaming laptops, software services such as Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher), Razer Arena (a platform for esports tournaments) and zGold (a virtual currency and payment engine for gamers). The company additionally provides audiovisual certification and IP development services through its subsidiary THX Ltd.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in San Francisco, Razer is backed by Digital Grid, Intel Capital, IDG-Accel and Temasek.

For more information visit http://www.razerzone.com/about-razer

