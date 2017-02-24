Razer Power Bank Extends Your Razer Blade Gaming Session Michael Kwan February 24, 2017 News 1 Flares Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 1 Pin It Share 0 Reddit 0 Email -- 1 Flares × In my mind, the majority of laptops generally fall into one of two categories. You have the thin and light machines that prioritize mobility (and hence battery life). And then you've got the desktop replacement rigs where performance trumps mobility. If you want the best of both worlds, it looks like the Razer Power Bank is coming to the rescue. Just like the innumerable power banks we carry around for our smartphones, the Razer Power Bank is designed for USB-C powered laptops like the Razer Blade Stealth. If you want to keep gaming and don't have access to a wall outlet, this 12,800mAh battery will keep you going. In fact, Razer says it'll let you keep going for up to 15 hours. In addition to its USB-C compatibility and standard USB-A for your smartphones, the Razer Power Bank also boasts the speedy Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 standard, just like we find on some desktop chargers. The CNC aluminum housing is pretty sweet too. Pick up the Razer Power Bank on razerzone.com for $149.99 starting some time next month. And look, it can fit in your pocket too. The full press release is embedded below with more details. Full Press Release » RAZER RELEASES POWER BANK SMART CHARGE MOBILE ACCESSORY The ultimate on-the-go charging solution extends the Razer Blade Stealth laptop battery life past 15 hours For Release on Feb. 23, 2017 at 6 a.m. PST IRVINE, Calif. – Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced availability for its Razer Power Bank smart charge accessory. The Razer Power Bank is optimized to work with the Razer Blade Stealth 12.5-inch laptop to extend battery life past 15 hours. The Blade Stealth is Razer’s most awarded laptop design for its combination of best-in-class displays, mobility, portability and value. Designers, professionals and other creatives who need more pixels can upgrade to a 4K IGZO touch display for 100 percent Adobe RGB color saturation. Razer’s Power Bank is also compatible with additional USB-C powered laptops for absolute convenience. Users can also connect a wide array of mobile devices with dual USB-A ports and a USB-C port for charging up to three mobile devices simultaneously. Equipped with a large 12,800 mAh capacity battery, the Razer Power Bank is an ideal traveling companion for all mobile power needs. The Razer Power Bank is equipped with Intelligent device charging and is able to instantly identify the type of device that is plugged in. A fast-charge feature unlocks up to six hours of battery life in a Blade Stealth in less than two hours of charging. Additionally, Qualcomm® Quick Charge 3.0 allows users to power up their compatible mobile devices up to four times faster than conventional charging. “High-performance mobile laptops like the Razer Blade Stealth are more a part of daily life than ever before, and keeping them charged and ready is a high priority,”says Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO. “The Razer Power Bank enables true mobility for users who can now quickly and smartly charge their laptop, phone and tablet at the same time when an outlet isn’t an option.” The Razer Power Bank is small enough to fit in most pockets and matches Razer’s laptop design aesthetic with a black CNC aluminum casing. The accessory is available in March exclusively at Razer Store. Price: US$149.99 / €169.99 / £144.99 Timing: March 2017 Availability: Razerzone.com United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany and France Product features: Large 12,800mAh battery USB-C laptop charging Get up to 15hrs combined battery life with the Razer Blade Stealth Dual USB-A ports for mobile device charging Intelligent Device Detection Qualcomm® Quick Charge 3.0 and fast charge technology Durable and lightweight CNC aluminum For more information about the Razer Power Bank, please visithttp://www.razerzone.com/power-bank ABOUT RAZER: Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers. The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the world, with a fan base that spans every continent. The company has designed and built one of the largest integrated hardware and software platforms for gamers with over 35 million users. Razer is transforming interactive entertainment across multiple platforms, including the PC, console and mobile. Razer’s award-winning products include an array of hardware and software. Among its signature products are high-performance PC and console peripherals, the Razer Blade line of gaming laptops, software services such as Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher), Razer Arena (a platform for esports tournaments) and zGold (a virtual currency and payment engine for gamers). The company additionally provides audiovisual certification and IP development services through its subsidiary THX Ltd. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in San Francisco, Razer is backed by Digital Grid, Intel Capital, IDG-Accel and Temasek. For more information visit http://www.razerzone.com/about-razer