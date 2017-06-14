New Razer Blade Stealth More Cutting Edge Than Ever Michael Kwan June 14, 2017 News 1 Flares Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 1 Pin It Share 0 Reddit 0 Email -- 1 Flares × It can be awfully confusing when companies update their product lines but keep using the same names for their products. We're doing that all over again with the gaming laptop segment. You might remember when we were introduced to the original Razer Blade Stealth last January. Now they've got a new version of the ultra-thin notebook and it comes in gunmetal too. So, just as they did with the main Razer Blade notebook, Razer is offering some incremental upgrades and updates to the Stealth variant. The 13.3-inch IGZO display is touch-enabled with 100 percent sRGB color space and a quad HD+ (3200 x 1800 pixels) resolution. You also get a 50 percent thinner bezel compared to the previous version. The laptop as a whole measures just 0.52 inches thin and weighs just 2.93 pounds, all while providing up to nine hours of battery life. Of course, if you're doing some hardcore gaming during that time, you can probably expect quite a bit less than nine hours. Other highlights include 7th-generation Core i7 processors, 16GB of dual-channel RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe solid-state storage. Pricing starts at $1,399. The new Razer Blade Stealth is shipping now to the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany and France with the wider global launch to follow next month. Full specs below. Available in traditional black or gunmetal with tone-on-tone Razer logo (USA and Canada availability) 13.3 in. IGZO 16:9 aspect ratio, capacitive multi-touch display QHD+ (3200 x 1800) touch IGZO display 100% sRGB color space Intel® Core™ i7-7500U Processor (2.7 GHz / 3.5 GHz) Intel® HD Graphics 620 Windows 10 Home 256GB / 512GB / 1TB PCIe SSD options 16GB Dual-Channel System Memory (LPDDR3-1866MHz) Windows® 10 (64-bit) Killer Wireless-AC 1535 (902.11a/b/g/n/ac + Bluetooth® 4.1) Thunderbolt™ 3 (USB-C) USB 3.0 port x 2 (SuperSpeed) Anti-ghosting keyboard Black: Powered by Razer Chroma™ Gunmetal: White keyboard backlighting HDMI 2.0 audio and video output Built-in stereo speakers 3.5 mm headphone/microphone combo port Built-in array microphone Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) security chip embedded Compact 45 W USB-C power adapter Built-in 53.6 Wh rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery 0.52 in. / 13.1 mm (Height) x 12.6 in. / 321 mm (Width) x 8.1 in. / 206 mm (Depth) 2.93 lbs. / 1.33 kg