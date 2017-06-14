1 Flares Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 1 Pin It Share 0 Reddit 0 Email -- 1 Flares ×

It can be awfully confusing when companies update their product lines but keep using the same names for their products. We're doing that all over again with the gaming laptop segment. You might remember when we were introduced to the original Razer Blade Stealth last January. Now they've got a new version of the ultra-thin notebook and it comes in gunmetal too.

So, just as they did with the main Razer Blade notebook, Razer is offering some incremental upgrades and updates to the Stealth variant. The 13.3-inch IGZO display is touch-enabled with 100 percent sRGB color space and a quad HD+ (3200 x 1800 pixels) resolution. You also get a 50 percent thinner bezel compared to the previous version.

The laptop as a whole measures just 0.52 inches thin and weighs just 2.93 pounds, all while providing up to nine hours of battery life. Of course, if you're doing some hardcore gaming during that time, you can probably expect quite a bit less than nine hours. Other highlights include 7th-generation Core i7 processors, 16GB of dual-channel RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe solid-state storage.

Pricing starts at $1,399. The new Razer Blade Stealth is shipping now to the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany and France with the wider global launch to follow next month. Full specs below.