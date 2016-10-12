1 Flares Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 1 Pin It Share 0 Reddit 0 Email -- 1 Flares ×

NETGEAR has recently introduced their latest updates to the ReadyNAS family: the ReadyNAS 526x and ReadyNAS 626x. Looking for a robust and powerful network attached storage (NAS) solution for your small business that will probably not slow down with age? These new ReadyNAS units come loaded with dual 10 Gigabit ports, support Intel server CPUs (Xeon and Pentium flavours), offer up to 60 TB of data capacity and can support up to 120 employees.

Both 6-bay desktop NAS models, ReadyNAS 526X and ReadyNAS 626X, run the latest Netgear ReadyNAS OS, version 6. Being touted as being the fastest desktop NAS in the world for SOHO operations, this could be a perfect fit for those who work with high resolution digital media such as ultra-HD 4K video or even the upcoming 8K video format.

If you have a small business that is rapidly growing and in need of some network storage that could grow with you, perhaps the Netgear ReadyNAS line would be perfect for you.

Features and Specifications

ReadyNAS 626X:

6-Bay NAS for up to 120 Employees

Intel Xeon server processor, quad-core at 2.4GHz

8GB DDR4 RAM (expandable to 64GB!)

Capacity up to 60TB

Dual 10GBase-T Ports

Dual 1GBase-T Ports

3x USB 3.0 Ports

1 eSATA port

ReadyNAS 526X:

6-Bay NAS for up to 80 employees

Intel Pentium server processor, dual-core 2.2GHz

4GB DDR RAM (expandable to 64GB!)

2x 10GBase-T Ports

3x USB 3.0 Ports

1 eSATA Port

Both ReadyNAS systems come with a best-in-class 5-year limited hardware warranty with 5-year next business day shipping for part replacement. You can have peace of mind for years to come with their multiple support options too.

Pricing and Availability

Choose between a diskless chassis or one pre-populated with 6 storage drives (3TB, 4TB or 6TB). The diskless ReadyNAS 526X has an MSRP of $1399 USD and the diskless ReadyNAS 626X has an MRSP of $1799 USD. The ReadyNAS system is available worldwide now.