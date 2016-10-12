NETGEAR ReadyNAS 526x and 626x for SMBs and Creative Pros Tyler Ingram October 12, 2016 News 1 Comment 1 Flares Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 1 Pin It Share 0 Reddit 0 Email -- 1 Flares × NETGEAR has recently introduced their latest updates to the ReadyNAS family: the ReadyNAS 526x and ReadyNAS 626x. Looking for a robust and powerful network attached storage (NAS) solution for your small business that will probably not slow down with age? These new ReadyNAS units come loaded with dual 10 Gigabit ports, support Intel server CPUs (Xeon and Pentium flavours), offer up to 60 TB of data capacity and can support up to 120 employees. Both 6-bay desktop NAS models, ReadyNAS 526X and ReadyNAS 626X, run the latest Netgear ReadyNAS OS, version 6. Being touted as being the fastest desktop NAS in the world for SOHO operations, this could be a perfect fit for those who work with high resolution digital media such as ultra-HD 4K video or even the upcoming 8K video format. If you have a small business that is rapidly growing and in need of some network storage that could grow with you, perhaps the Netgear ReadyNAS line would be perfect for you. Features and Specifications ReadyNAS 626X: 6-Bay NAS for up to 120 Employees Intel Xeon server processor, quad-core at 2.4GHz 8GB DDR4 RAM (expandable to 64GB!) Capacity up to 60TB Dual 10GBase-T Ports Dual 1GBase-T Ports 3x USB 3.0 Ports 1 eSATA port ReadyNAS 526X: 6-Bay NAS for up to 80 employees Intel Pentium server processor, dual-core 2.2GHz 4GB DDR RAM (expandable to 64GB!) 2x 10GBase-T Ports 3x USB 3.0 Ports 1 eSATA Port Both ReadyNAS systems come with a best-in-class 5-year limited hardware warranty with 5-year next business day shipping for part replacement. You can have peace of mind for years to come with their multiple support options too. Pricing and Availability Choose between a diskless chassis or one pre-populated with 6 storage drives (3TB, 4TB or 6TB). The diskless ReadyNAS 526X has an MSRP of $1399 USD and the diskless ReadyNAS 626X has an MRSP of $1799 USD. The ReadyNAS system is available worldwide now. dbott67 I am a long-time ReadyNAS user (both at home and at work) and have used the ReadyNAS for backup and disaster recovery at work for over 7 years. I have also been using and recommending Netgear ReadyNAS for many of my customers. Netgear sent me a complimentary ReadyNAS 526x in exchange for providing a fair and honest review of the unit. The new ReadyNAS 526x units have eliminated the need for all of the complicated backup settings and firewall issues with the introduction of ReadyNAS Replicate. After enabling the Replicate service on the devices, the administrator can log into the Replicate Portal and quickly and easily setup secure backup jobs between devices. Additionally, with the ability to create unlimited snapshots, the user has ability to restore individual files, folders or the entire system from a specific point in time. My original disaster recovery installation included a ReadyNAS 2100 at our main location to receive backups from a dozen various servers (Windows, Red Hat and Linux-based VoIP phone system), as well as 2 others units located at our other sites. Every night, the main site backups are sent to the off-site locations. At that time, the setup and configuration of the backup jobs on the ReadyNAS was fairly straight-forward but required some knowledge setting up the NAS protocols (such as rsync), security (SSH keys) and IP addresses & paths for the remote units, as well as some firewall knowledge with respect to port-forwarding. The new OS on the ReadyNAS 526x makes offsite backups extremely simple, even for novice users. The ReadyNAS just works. Outside of the occasional drive failure or upgrade to increase capacity, I have not had to fiddle with anything. As a side note, my original ReadyNAS NV+ that I purchased way back in 2007 is still in service today and provides backup and media streaming services.