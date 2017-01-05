LINKSYS AND RIVET NETWORKS TEAM TO INTRODUCE THE KILLER PRIORITIZATION ENGINE ON THE NEW LINKSYS WRT GAMING ROUTER

The New Linksys WRT32X Wi-Fi Gaming Router is First to Optimize the Gaming Experience for Killer-Enabled Gaming PC’s

Playa Vista, CA and Austin, TX – Jan, 4 2017– Linksys®, a leader in home and business networking solutions and Rivet Networks, makers of the award winning line of high-performance Killer™ Networking products for desktop and notebook PCs, today announced at the Consumer Electronic Show 2017 (CES) in Las Vegas, that they have teamed to incorporate the Killer Prioritization Engine into a new Linksys WRT™ gaming edition router – the WRT32X. This first of its kind collaboration will provide serious online gamers the only router that is specifically optimized for gamers with Killer-enabled gaming PCs. The “Killer Prioritization Engine” optimizes traffic for low latency and less lag and ensures that the Killer-enabled PC’s gaming, audio, and video is fast and smooth, while simultaneously managing other online traffic in the home to ensure other devices and activities are not compromised.

Gaming has evolved from a childhood past time to a lifestyle. More than 60% of Americans game more than 10 hours per week according to Eedar, a leading video game research firm. Gamers are multi-taskers, not only gaming, but often talking with teammates over VoIP, watching competitor gameplay on Twitch, and downloading a large patch to their favorite game, all at the same time. Not to mention, friends and family members are also streaming video, downloading iOS updates, or checking their email. Today’s home networks are more crowded and congested than ever and the gamer wants to ensure their gameplay is prioritized and not affected by other online activities.

“We looked at the router options available to gamers in the market and realized that “gaming” routers were just standard routers with flashy industrial design or packaging provided as “gamer bait”, but offered no real technical substance or innovation,” said Vince La Duca, Linksys WRT series product manager. “We knew we already had the best and top of the line hardware for gaming on the market with the WRT series; we just needed the right solution to give gamers the competitive advantage in regards to network optimization, That’s when we started talking with Rivet Networks, makers of Killer networking products.”

La Duca continued, “The Killer Ethernet and Wi-Fi networking products are featured in just about every high-end gaming system on the market. The idea was to create an "end-to-end" solution for the serious online gaming community.”

“Bringing Killer Networking technology into a router was an idea that we had for some time,” said Bob Grim, vice president of marketing and business development at Rivet Networks. “Working with Linksys to integrate the Killer Prioritization Engine into the WRT32X was an easy decision for us because we know and love the amount of engineering that Linksys puts into its products. The real winners here are the gamers who will now be able to own a world-class router that is specifically designed to keep their games playing fast and smooth, no matter what else is going on in the home network.”

The WRT32X Wi-Fi Gaming Router, a CES 2017 Innovations Award Honoree, starts with enterprise grade hardware: 1.8 GHz Dual-Core ARM CPU, 802.11ac Wave 2 Dual-band 3x3 with Tri-Stream 160 technology wireless radio, 256MB Flash and 512MB of DDR3 Memory, and 5-port SOHO-grade Gigabit Ethernet switch with TCAM. For the software, the core firmware level uses the latest stable Linux kernel version for a streamlined and lightweight code base with low latency as the top focus. The secret ingredient and key innovation is the integration of the Killer Prioritization Engine. Finally, a customized Graphic User Interface (GUI) is used to promote important network settings for gaming, provide Internet usage statics, and its wrapped in a design that appeals to gamers while matching the edgy design of the WRT hardware.

The WRT32X Wi-Fi Gaming Router allows gaming PCs to have fast and smooth gaming experiences even when there is network contention on the home network, as the devices in the home compete for bandwidth. The entire home network will benefit from the Killer Prioritization Engine – a unified and automatic solution for bandwidth contention between the Killer PC and the WRT32X. Internet traffic from the Killer PC is managed to ensure game play is top priority with audio and video from the Killer PC as second and third priority while bulk download, such as large game patches are set to a lower priority so they don’t negatively impact other devices in the home who may be surfing the web or enjoying a blazing-fast Netflix video stream.

Exclusive to the WRT32X is Rivet Networks’ "Killer Prioritization Engine“:

Fully integrated with Killer-enabled endpoints for application optimization

Delivers fast, smooth gaming experience even when home network is under contention

Ensures game patches and downloads will not cripple non-Killer devices on home network

Router controls available in Killer Control Center

WRT32X Key Features:

1.8 GHz Dual-Core ARM CPU

Dual-band 3x3 with Tri‐Stream 160 technology delivers a 2.6Gbps 5GHz band.

MU-MIMO Technology for airtime efficiency

QoS engine powered by Killer Networking

Exclusive optimization for Killer Networking gaming clients in MSI, Alienware, Razer and more

DFS certified for operation in the clear DFS channel airspace

256MB Flash and 512MB of DDR3 Memory

4 High-Performance Antennas and high-powered PAs for extreme range

5-port SOHO-grade Gigabit Ethernet switch with TCAM

eSATA, USB 3.0, and USB 2.0 Ports for NAS-like network storage

Custom-built firmware specially tuned for online gaming traffic

Open Source ready

Product Technical Specifications:

Wi-Fi Technology: AC3200 MU-MIMO

Network Standards: 802.11a/g, 802.11n, 802.11ac

Wi-Fi Speed: AC3200 (N600 + AC2600)

Wi-Fi Bands: 2.4 and 5 GHz (simultaneous dual-band)

Ethernet Ports: 1x Gigabit WAN port, 4x Gigabit LAN ports

Other: One(1) USB 3.0 port, One(1) Combo eSATA/USB 2.0 port, Power

Antennas: 4x external, dual-band, detachable antennas

Processor: 1.8 GHz dual-core

Memory: 512MB DDR3 RAM / 256MB Flash

Wireless Encryption: WPA2 Personal, WPA2 Enterprise

VPN Support: PPTP IPSec pass‐through

Operation Modes: Wireless Router, Access Point, Wired Bridge, Wireless Bridge

Storage File System Support: FAT, NTFS, and HFS+

Browser-based Setup and custom graphical user interface

Open Source ready for OpenWrt, DD-WRT

Advanced QoS engine powered by Killer Networking

The WRT32X will be on display at the CES show at the Linksys Booth – South Hall Booth # 30451

Pricing and Availability

The new Linksys WRT32X Wi-Fi Gaming Router is planned for availability this spring in leading retail and online retailers globally for an estimated MSRP of $329.99 CAD.

About Rivet Networks

Rivet Networks is a technology and products company that focuses on creating the best possible networking experience. Rivet offers a mix of hardware, software, and cloud-based technologies to deliver solutions that are both powerful and intuitive. Through their Killer™ line of networking products, Rivet Networks offers unprecedented speed, intelligence, and control for gamers and performance users alike. For more information about their Killer brand of technologies, please visit www.killernetworking.com.

About Linksys

The Linksys brand has pioneered wireless connectivity since its inception in 1988 with its leading innovation and engineering strategies, and best-in-class technology, design, and customer service. Linksys enables a connected lifestyle for people at home, at work and on the move, and with its award-winning products, simplifies home control, entertainment, security and Internet access through innovative features and a growing application and partner ecosystem. For more information, visit linksys.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or watch us on YouTube.

###

* Fastest dual band router claim is made as of August 26, 2016. Tri-Stream 160 with 2x bandwidth for 5 GHz band is based on achieving 3x 160 MHz at 867 Mbps = 2.6 Gbps, which is up to 2x more bandwidth when compared to an AC1900 router with 3x 80 MHz at 433 Mbps = 1.3 Gbps

‡Maximum performance derived from IEEE Standard 802.11 specifications. Actual performance may vary, including lower wireless network capacity, data throughput rate, range and coverage. Performance depends upon many factors, conditions and variables, including products used, interference and other adverse conditions. In order to achieve the best performance, this router must be used with a compatible AC2600 wireless device. Specifications are subject to change without notice. An active, customer-purchased Internet Service Provider broadband account is required for connection of these routers and other connected computers and devices to the Internet. Some devices may require additional wireless adapters or an Ethernet cable to connect to these routers. May require a software/firmware update available for download at linksys.com/support.

** The standard transmission rates—2600 Mbps (for 5 GHz) and 600 Mbps (for 2.4 GHz)—are the physical data rates. Actual data throughput will be lower and may depend on the mix of wireless products used and external factors.

© 2017 Belkin International, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

BELKIN, LINKSYS, WRT and many product names and logos are trademarks of the Belkin group of companies. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.