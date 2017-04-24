Full Press Release »

HyperX Now Shipping Pulsefire FPS Gaming Mouse,

Winner of RedDot Design Award 2017

HyperX Pulsefire FPS Delivers Accurate, Reliable Performance and Rounds Out HyperX Gaming Portfolio

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. – April 24, 2016 – HyperX®, a division of Kingston® Technology Company, Inc., today announced the US release of the HyperXTM Pulsefire FPS Gaming Mouse. Designed to meet the needs of professional and aspiring competitive FPS gamers looking for a precise and consistent gaming mouse. To meet the performance requirements of gamers, a PixArt 3310 sensor was designed in for accurate tracking. Omron switches are used for fast response times, with 20M click reliability per switch. Winner of the prestigious 2017 RED DOT AWARD for design quality and craftsmanship, HyperX’s first gaming mouse was designed by top engineers in the HyperX labs and with inputs from top professional gamers.

"HyperX is a great partner for over five years now and we are very happy to now game with the new Pulsefire FPS gaming mouse," said Ioann "Edward" Sukhariev, NAVI CSGO team member. “The Pulsefire FPS gaming mouse meets our performance needs and has a comfortable design for hours of practice and tournament gaming."

For serious players, Pulsefire FPS is built with an ergonomic, lightweight design that is designed for either palm grip or claw grip action. Most players play in the DPI range of 400-3200 DPI, and Pulsefire provides four DPI presets from 400 - 3200 DPI, all available at the touch of a button. Optimal weight distribution and light weight at 95g for rapid movements. Non-slip side grips help secure the mouse securely in your hand. HyperX Pulsefire FPS featuresOmron switches and six durable, ultra-responsive buttons that give crisp, tactile feedback on every click. HyperX included a flexible braided cable and large mouse skates for effective smooth glide.

“HyperX is excited to offer our first gaming mouse. After extensive testing, our lab developed Pulsefire FPS to deliver the features gamers want at an incredible price point.” said Marcus Hermann, global keyboard and mouse business manager, HyperX. “Gamers are looking for HyperX quality and performance for all of their accessory needs, and now with the Pulsefire FPS gaming mouse, HyperX now offers all the required components for the best competitive gaming setup.”

SPECIFICATIONS AND DIMENSIONS

Ergonomic Right handed Sensor PixArt PMW3310 Resolution 400/800/1600/3200 DPI Speed 130ips Acceleration 30g Buttons 6 Left / Right switches Omron Left / Right durability 20 million clicks Backlight Single color Red Connection type USB 2.0 Polling rate 1000Hz USB data format 16 bits/axis Dynamic coe­fficient of friction 0.16µ1 Static coefficient of friction 0.21µ11 Cable type Braided Weight (without cable) 95g Weight (with cable) 120g Cable length: 1.8m Dimensions Length: 127.54mm Height: 41.91mm Width: 71.07mm

Availability and Support

The new HyperX Pulsefire FPS gaming mouse, HX-MC001A/AM, will be available starting April 24 in the US through HyperX’s network of retail and e-tail outlets. HyperX Pulsefire FPS gaming mouse includes a two-year warranty and HyperX’s industry-leading customer service and support.

About HyperX

HyperX is the high-performance product division of Kingston Technology encompassing high-speed DDR4 and DDR3 memory, SSDs, USB Flash drives, headsets, keyboards and mouse pads. Developed for gamers, overclockers and enthusiasts, HyperX is known throughout the world for quality, performance and innovation. HyperX is committed to eSports as it sponsors over 30 teams globally and is the main sponsor of Intel Extreme Masters. HyperX can be found at shows across the globe including Brasil Game Show,China Joy, DreamHack, ESL One and PAX. HyperX recently received the iF Design Award 2017 for the HyperX Stinger gaming headset. For more information visit the HyperX home page.

HyperX is a division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer. Established in 2002, HyperX is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, USA. For more information, please call 800-337-8410 or visitwww.hyperxgaming.com or connect with HyperX on social channels including: YouTube:http://www.youtube.com/hyperx; Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity; Twitter: http://twitter.com/hyperx; Instagram:https://instagram.com/hyperx/; LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hyperx

