HyperX Keyboard Line Launches with ALLOY FPS Michael Kwan October 24, 2016 News Everyone thought that Kingston Technology was crazy when the company decided to expand its product offering to include a gaming headset. Turns out that HyperX makes a pretty rad headset. The newer Cloud Revolver is stellar and the Cloud Stinger makes things even more affordable. This newest announcement, as a result, is practically inevitable. You can now get a HyperX keyboard to match your HyperX headset, RAM, SSD and USB flash drive. Say hello to the HyperX ALLOY FPS. If it's not already painfully obvious, this HyperX keyboard is being targeted primarily at the first-person shooter crowd. Of course, you can use it for all kinds of other games and (gasp!) productivity too. Just like the headset line, the ALLOY FPS delivers a premium experience in a slick package. Underpinning this full-size mechanical keyboard are Cherry MX Blue mechanical switches. These should provide "the tactile feedback and performance to support extreme gameplay." Even though it's a full-size keyboard, the ALLOY FPS has a space-saving design with minimal wasted space around the keys. You also get HyperX red LED backlighting with six preset modes. The Game Mode disables the Windows key to prevent accidental interruptions. There's even a USB charging port on the back, along with a detachable braided cord. I hope they bring detachable cords to the Cloud headsets soon too! If you're ready to jump into your Overwatch session with a hot new weapon, check out the HyperX ALLOY FPS. It's available now for $99.99. Now, we just wait for the HyperX mouse. You know it's coming. It has to be. Full Press Release » For Release 6:15 a.m. EDT, Oct. 24, 2016: HyperX Now Shipping ALLOY FPS Gaming Keyboard New HyperX Keyboard Features Minimalistic Compact Design, Solid Steel Frame, FPS Cherry MX Mechanical Gaming Key Switches, and Dynamic Lighting Effects Designed for Gamers Fountain Valley, CA – Oct. 24, 2016 – HyperX®, a division of Kingston® Technology Company, Inc., the independent world leader in memory products, today announced the HyperX ALLOY™ FPS Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is now shipping in the U.S. and Canada. The full-size mechanical gaming keyboard has a space-saving layout allowing gamers to maximize desktop real estate for FPS mouse movement. The HyperX ALLOY FPS keyboard features Cherry® MX Blue Mechanical switches to provide the tactile feedback and performance to support extreme gameplay and enable players to be the best gamers possible. Built with a solid steel alloy frame, the HyperX ALLOY FPS keyboard features Cherry MX Blue Mechanical switches, HyperX red LEDbacklighting and six preset LED modes – including a custom mode. The keyboard also offers Game Mode to easily disable the Windows key to prevent game play interruptions, along with 100 percent anti-ghosting and full N-Key rollover functionality. For added flexibility and performance, HyperX ALLOY FPS features an easy access USB charging port located on the back of the keyboard, additional HyperX red-colored WASD/1234 keys, a detachable braided cord, and mesh travel pouch for protection and storage on the move. "After extensive research and hundreds of hours of gameplay testing, HyperX developed a mechanical keyboard from the ground up towithstand the most intense gameplay, featuring a small footprint that is vital for FPS gamers. With its solid steel alloy frame and Cherry MX Blue switches, this keyboard is designed for over 50 million keystrokes per key," said Marcus Hermann, senior business manager, HyperX."Gamers who play FPS classics like CS:GO or Overwatch will appreciate its compact yet sturdy design. The HyperX ALLOY FPSkeyboard design gives gamers more space to setup their desktop surface to execute intricate mouse action