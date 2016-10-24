1 Flares Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 1 Pin It Share 0 Reddit 0 Email -- 1 Flares ×

Everyone thought that Kingston Technology was crazy when the company decided to expand its product offering to include a gaming headset. Turns out that HyperX makes a pretty rad headset. The newer Cloud Revolver is stellar and the Cloud Stinger makes things even more affordable. This newest announcement, as a result, is practically inevitable. You can now get a HyperX keyboard to match your HyperX headset, RAM, SSD and USB flash drive. Say hello to the HyperX ALLOY FPS.

If it's not already painfully obvious, this HyperX keyboard is being targeted primarily at the first-person shooter crowd. Of course, you can use it for all kinds of other games and (gasp!) productivity too. Just like the headset line, the ALLOY FPS delivers a premium experience in a slick package. Underpinning this full-size mechanical keyboard are Cherry MX Blue mechanical switches. These should provide "the tactile feedback and performance to support extreme gameplay."

Even though it's a full-size keyboard, the ALLOY FPS has a space-saving design with minimal wasted space around the keys. You also get HyperX red LED backlighting with six preset modes. The Game Mode disables the Windows key to prevent accidental interruptions. There's even a USB charging port on the back, along with a detachable braided cord. I hope they bring detachable cords to the Cloud headsets soon too!

If you're ready to jump into your Overwatch session with a hot new weapon, check out the HyperX ALLOY FPS. It's available now for $99.99. Now, we just wait for the HyperX mouse. You know it's coming. It has to be.