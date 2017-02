Full Press Release »

HyperX Now Shipping Alloy FPS Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Cherry MX Red or Brown Switches

New HyperX Keyboards Designed for Gamers: Minimalistic Compact Design, Solid-steel Frame

Alloy FPS Keyboard uses Cherry MX Mechanical Gaming Key Switches and Dynamic Lighting Effects

Fountain Valley, CA – Feb. 6, 2017 – HyperX®, a division of Kingston® Technology Company, Inc., today announced it is shipping two new HyperX Alloy™ FPS Mechanical Gaming Keyboards with Cherry® MX Red or Cherry® MX Brown Mechanical Switches, in the U.S. and Canada. HyperX Alloy FPS Mechanical Gaming Keyboards feature a minimalistic, compact design that’s ideal for CS:GO and FPS gameplay. The keyboard’s solid-steel frame is designed and built for long-lasting durability and stability. Cherry® MX switches provide the tactile feedback and performance gamers have come to expect from HyperX gaming keyboards.

The HyperX Alloy FPS keyboard family now includes three versions: with Cherry MX Blue, Red or Brown mechanical switches. Additional textured red keycaps are also included for maximum control and enhanced feel. The ultra-portable, HyperX Alloy FPS comes complete with a high-quality mesh travel pouch to store and protect the keyboard and accessories for tournaments, LAN events or wherever gaming takes you. A convenient USB port is available for charging a phone. Keys are backlit with red LEDs and have six preset LED profiles, including a custom mode. The keyboard also offers Game Mode to easily disable the Windows key to prevent game play interruptions, along with 100-percent anti-ghosting and full N-Key rollover functionality. The keys are guaranteed for 50 million key strokes per key switch.

“HyperX is pleased to expand our Alloy FPS keyboard product line to now include Cherry MX Red or Brown switches, along with the blue switches we introduced in 2016,” said Marcus Hermann, senior business manager, HyperX. “Gamers who play FPS classics like CS:GO or Overwatch can now choose from a variety of Alloy FPS gaming keyboards including a linear switch, a tactile switch or something in between.”

HyperX is an avid supporter of eSports and the gaming community, developing products designed specifically for FPS genres – including the HyperX Cloud Revolver headset, which delivers a studio-grade sound stage that enables gamers to have more accurate sound, enhanced comfort and superior quality. The new HyperX Alloy FPS Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is the official keyboard of Intel Extreme Masters and ELEAGUE. The Alloy FPS keyboard is the recommended keyboard of top gaming organizations such as NaVi Gaming, Echo Fox and SK Gaming.

Cherry MX Switch Specifications:



Availability and Support

The Alloy FPS Gaming Keyboard (MSRP $99.99US) in red, brown or blue switch versions are available now through HyperX’s network of retail and e-tail outlets. The Alloy FPS keyboard includes a two-year limited warranty and HyperX’s industry leading customer service and support.

About HyperX

HyperX is the high-performance product division of Kingston Technology, the independent world leader in memory products. The HyperX product line includes high-speed DDR4 and DDR3 memory, SSDs, USB Flash drives, gaming headsets, gaming keyboards and mouse pads. Designed to meet the needs of gamers, over clockers and enthusiasts, HyperX is known throughout the world for quality, performance and innovation. HyperX is committed to eSports as it sponsors over 30 teams globally and is the main sponsor of Intel Extreme Masters and ELEAGUE. HyperX can be found at shows across the globe including Brasil Game Show, China Joy, DreamHack, PAX and TwitchCon. For more information visit the HyperX home page.

HyperX® is a division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer. Established in 2002, HyperX is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, USA. For more information, please call 800-337-8410 or visit www.hyperxgaming.com or connect with HyperX on social channels including: YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/hyperx; Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity; Twitter: http://twitter.com/hyperx; Instagram: https://instagram.com/hyperx/; LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hyperx; and Google+: https://plus.google.com/+hyperx/videos.

# # #