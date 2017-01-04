GIGABYTE P56, Sabre 15 Gaming Notebooks for Serious Types Michael Kwan January 4, 2017 News 1 Flares Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 1 Pin It Share 0 Reddit 0 Email -- 1 Flares × If you're looking for the opportunity to enjoy your PC gaming on the go without having to drag around a giant desktop (or a behemoth of a 21-inch desktop replacement), it looks like Gigabyte has you covered. The company has updated its laptop lineup with several new entries, the most notable of which are the GIGABYTE Sabre 15 and the GIGABYTE P56. Announced at CES in Las Vegas this week, both notebooks feature 15.6-inch displays along with 7th generation INtel Core i7 "Kaby Lake" processors and GeForce GTX 10 series graphics. In the case of the P56, you can get a Core i7-7700HQ processor with GTX 1070 graphics, upgrading the display to a UHD 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution. You also get a Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) port and a 91 Wh battery. For serious gamers, there's "your weapon of choice for 1080p gaming." While it lacks a 4K display, the GIGABYTE Sabre 15 is an ideal option for gaming on the go. There's a 7th-gen Core i7 processor, GTX 1050 Ti 4GB or GTX 1050 2GB graphics, scissor type keys, and an optional RGB backlit keyboard. Check out the full press release below for more details, along with information about the new AERO 14, P34, and P35. Full Press Release » GIGABYTE Announces Two New 15” Gaming Laptops, P56 and Sabre 15 at CES 2017 With the 7th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor, NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 10 Series Graphics GIGABYTE introduces two new class-leading 15.6” gaming laptops, the P56 and Sabre 15. Furthermore, GIGABYTE showcases two main sectors here at the 2017 CES, with “gaming series” and “thin and light” professional laptops. Introducing the 7th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor and GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti/1050 Graphics The time for change is here as GIGABYTE introduces new “Kaby Lake” processors with its next generation laptops. The new 7th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor sure outperforms its predecessor in every aspect, with increased clock speed and increased graphics core. 4K or UHD has been an increasing trend in recent years, as the new Core™ i7 Processor also includes HEVC10b and VP9 decoding capabilities for smooth 4K processing. With the current range of GeForce GTX 10 series graphics, comes the introduction of the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti/1050, providing further options for gamers and professionals. Gaming Series GIGABYTE proudly announces its new family members, the Sabre 15 and P56, Designed to meet emerging gamers and enthusiasts with best in class features. P56 | The Enthusiast Upgraded A gaming enthusiast only aims for victory and the P56 delivers just that. The P56 provides enthusiasts with not only ultra smooth performance but also with tools to victory. All packed in a portable quality chassis. Equipped with the next gen Intel® 7th Gen Core™ i7 7700HQ processor and the all-powerful GeForce®GTX 1070 graphics. The main core of the P56 is set to drive all the latest games, not at just 1080P but even at higher resolutions with the optional 15.6” UHD 3840x2160 display. Sabre 15 |Your Weapon of Choice for 1080p Gaming With the ever increasing popularity in eSports, new gamers are emerging rapidly, wanting to experience the sensation of PC gaming (at home or on the go). GIGABYTE introduces the Sabre 15 for emerging or casual players without sacrificing performance. As the name implies, Sabre is a type of backsword that is usually curved, with an added hand guard, providing great attack and defense capabilities. GIGABYTE has chosen this name to further emphasize the superiority of balanced performance in this new laptop series. Besides the new 7th gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor. The Sabre 15 is also equipped with the newly announced GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti 4GB / GTX 1050 2GB graphics, gamers can now fully enjoy the latest performance from the pascal architecture, with fluid gaming graphics at 1080p for most recent game titles. The keyboard plays a big role in winning or losing a game, that is why the Sabre 15 comes with optimized 2.2mm travel scissor type keys, for that extra feel and precision. To top that off, the Sabre 15 features RGB backlight keyboard with 16.8 million colors (optional). If gamers want to maximize the potential use of the UHD display, there is the optional UHD Blu-ray drive for the eye candy entertainment experience. The P56 comes with a rare Island style per-key backlit RGB keyboard that lights up to gamers preference with 16.8 million color selections and multiple pattern choices. Welcome the one powerful port, the Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-c), now comes with the P56, for all-in-one high speed, high bandwidth connection. All these powerful components working together sure drains the battery life, that is why the P56 comes with a whopping 91 Wh battery to drive the laptop while unplugged. The P56 gives gamers a very good reason to step it up a notch in gaming. The already powerful P55 and P57 are no slouch. Both gets a refreshed processor and retaining the new GeForce® 10 series graphics. The entry level P15 and P17 both also gets a processor refresh, in order to meet the demanding market for performance. Thin and Light AERO 14 | Light and Thin that Packs a Punch For professionals who likes to be surrounded by enriched colors. The AERO 14 comes with 3 different detailed laptop cover colors (black, green and orange) through the use of Nanoimprint lithography. The AERO 14 is not just all about aesthetics, is also a mobile powerhouse that accommodates a GeForce® GTX 1060 graphics and outputting images to the high-quality QHD IPS (2560x1440) display. With professionals who are always on the go, the AERO 14 breaks records by providing a massive 94.24Wh battery, generating up to 10 hours of usage. All that packed within a 19.9mm slim all-aluminum robust chassis and just weighs in at 1.89kg. With such perfect balance of performance and mobility, the AERO 14 leads the pack and takes productivity to the next level. P34 | World’s Lightest 14” GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti Laptop Young Professionals who prefer to work on the go demands a great value laptop without sacrificing performance and mobility. Please welcome the P34, titled as the “world’s lightest 14” GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti Laptop”, coming in at an unbelievable 1.69Kg. It is equipped with the latest GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti which provides adequate performance for most professionals, yet having the mobility to be carried without the heft that is found with most laptops. P35 | World’s Slimmest 15.6” GeForce® GTX 1070 Laptop The P35 comes in at an unbeatable 20.9mm thin and weighs just 2.3Kg. It is hard to believe that such a thin chassis has a GeForce® GTX 1070 inside, outputting the same performance as the desktop GeForce® GTX 1070, now on the go. GIGABYTE has swapped out the old 6th gen and opt for the latest 7th gen Core™ i7 processor, giving professionals multitasking capabilities like never before. The unparalleled graphical power of the GeForce® GTX 1070 further drives the stunning 15.6” UHD 3840 x 2160 IPS display, professionals will definitely take advantage of such a high pixel density and high RGB accuracy display, stationed or mobile. 