As much as you might like how thin and light our portable electronics have become over the years, they're not exactly practical for use "in the field," especially if you're being surrounded by Mother Nature at her worst. Getac has been making tough tablets and PCs and now they're following up with a rugged tactical tablet they call the Getac MX50.

Clearly targeted (no pun intended) at the military market, the Getac MX50 is about as tough and tumble as it gets. Water? Pfft, the IP67 certification will take care of that. Sandstorms and rocky drops? How about some MIL-STD 461 and MIL-STD 810G certification to go with that. The Getac MX50 was designed "from feedback from Special Forces and tactical operators," so you know it's up to snuff too.

Meant to be portable and easy to use in the field, the Getac MX50 features a sunlight-readable and glove-touch compatible 5.7-inch display, complete with night vision capabilities. You see here it here integrated into a standard issue MOLLE vest for hands-free operation too. Under the hood are an Intel Atom Z8350, 2GB of RAM, 64/128GB SSD, 8MP rear camera, 2MP front camera, GPS+GLNSS, and a 4,200mAh batter with optional Trivalent Protect software.

This might be a good place to spend some of that expanded military budget, eh President Trump?