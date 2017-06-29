1 Flares Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 1 Pin It Share 0 Reddit 0 Email -- 1 Flares ×

The typical argument goes that if you want something more portable, you should travel with your tablet. If you want to be a little more productive, then maybe you should bring your laptop. If you want some serious performance, then lug around your desktop replacement notebook and tether yourself to a wall outlet. The Getac A140 could be throwing all that conventional wisdom out the window. The good news is that the fully rugged tablet would likely survive such a fall.

Proudly proclaimed as the company's largest ever fully rugged tablet, the Getac A140 has been built specifically for "maximum mobile performance and security" and not so much for being slim, slender and lightweight. The 14-inch tablet is decidedly bigger than something like an iPad Pro and for good reason. You get dual hot swappable batteries for continuous use, a suite of security features, and your choice of 6th Gen Skylake Core i5 and Core i7 processors.

The Getac 140 is a purpose-built rugged tablet that is geared for industry, like those who work in the military, in construction, or in the automotive industry. That 14-inch display, for instance, boasts 1000 NITs of brightness, making it easily readable in direct sunlight. It also leverages Getac's LumiBond 2.0 technology for a more durable and readable display, one you can use in touch/rain, glove and pen touch modes. It even comes with a hard-tip stylus.

For ruggedness, you get MIL-STD810G and IP65 certification. That means it'll survive rain, moisture, vibration and shock, as well as drops up to four feet. You can use it in temperatures as low as -5.8 degrees Fahrenheit and as high as 140 degrees Fahrenheit. That's pretty tough. Well, it's tough, even if it's not exactly pretty.