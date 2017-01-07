Game On! Here's the Samsung Notebook Odyssey Michael Kwan January 7, 2017 News 1 Flares Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 1 Pin It Share 0 Reddit 0 Email -- 1 Flares × Samsung is a lot of things. We proudly have a Samsung television in our living room, my wife has a Samsung smartphone, and plenty of people have Samsung appliances. But we've never really associated the brand with gaming the same way we might think about Asus Republic of Gamers or Thermaltake's Tt eSports. That could be changing with the revealing of the Samsung Notebook Odyssey at CES 2017. Oh and what a journey it has been. And will be. To be made available in both 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch variants, the Notebook Odyssey aims to go toe-to-toe against PC gaming giants like Alienware and Razer. Senior VP of the PC Business Team YoungGyoo Choi says that this gaming notebook was "designed specifically with gamers in mind." The spec sheet isn't as bonkers as some much more expensive alternatives also announced at CES, but it's plenty powerful with 7th-generation Core i7 chips and GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. Depending on the SKU, you can get up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, up to 512GB PCIe SSD and a 1TB HDD, RGB LED color keyboard, and in the case of the 17-incher, a monstrous 93Wh battery. Have a look through the image gallery and full press release below for a closer look. What do you think of Samsung's new Odyssey logo for the gaming line? Full Press Release » Samsung Opens Up a New World of Gaming with Its First-Ever Gaming Notebook, The Samsung Notebook Odyssey January 5, 2017 Transport into a graphics-rich world with powerful gaming performance and vibrant display LAS VEGAS, U.S.A. – January 4, 2017 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled the award-winning Samsung Notebook Odyssey, a new portable gaming PC with high-power performance and dynamic display. Available in 17.3-inch and 15.6-inch models, the Samsung Notebook Odyssey packs power in a beautiful and innovative design with premium features to offer a premium gaming experience. “The Samsung Notebook Odyssey was designed specifically with gamers in mind and is equipped with exclusive features to offer users one of the best gaming notebook available on the market,” said YoungGyoo Choi, Senior Vice President of the PC Business Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “Today, serious and even casual gamers seek computing devices that not only pack power for intense graphics-rich games but also feature a stylish and portable design. We’re excited to expand our PC portfolio with a premium gaming solution featuring refinements in design, cutting-edge technology and enhanced gaming usability.” Unmatched Features for High-Power Performance The Samsung Notebook Odyssey includes exclusive features built specifically for intense and casual gamers alike. With advanced technology, such as the HexaFlow Vent, an advanced cooling and ventilation system that helps the device remain cool. Created for maximum performance and endless play, users can also open the HexaFlow Vent, which is located on the bottom panel of the device, to upgrade the storage and memory*. For optimal gameplay, the Samsung Notebook Odyssey is equipped with an intelligent and robust processer. Powered by a 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor (Quad Core 45W), both models of the Samsung Notebook Odyssey offer users lightning fast performance with premium graphic technologies. New Advanced Display for High-Quality Vivid Images In addition to its high-performing engine, the Samsung Notebook Odyssey 17.3-inch offers a beautiful viewing experience including a backlight that goes up to 300 nits (280 nits on 15.6-inch) in brightness for crystal clear images. Its mesmerizing screen also includes an anti-glare surface treatment to minimize reflection, allowing gamers to focus on their next move without distractions. The Samsung Notebook Odyssey transports gamers into faraway lands and exciting scenes with life-like color contrast and wide-view angle display. It also offers high-quality vibrant images to provide an immersive and dynamic cinema-quality HDR video experience. Innovative Design and Function with Enhanced Usability Without comprising on function, the Samsung Notebook Odyssey features an innovative design that’s both functional and refined to provide users with optimal usability. Unlike many bulky gaming PCs, the Samsung Notebook Odyssey is easily portable, allowing users to take their game with them on the go. Beyond its sleek design, The Samsung Notebook Odyssey’s keyboard includes advanced features including ergonomically curved keycaps (0.5mm volcano keycaps on the 17.3-inch, 0.3mm crater keycaps and backlit WASD keys to provide users with optimal interactions on the 15.6-inch). For personalization and easy access to crucial keys, users can also choose the backlit color of individual keycaps on the Samsung Notebook Odyssey 17.3-inch. In addition to its premium gaming features, the Samsung Notebook Odyssey includes exclusive software solutions for peer-to-peer sharing with other devices such as smartphones. With PC Message and PC Gallery, gamers can easily share files, messages and photos anytime, anywhere. Samsung will debut Notebook Odyssey at CES 2017’s regular exhibition hours, from January 5-8 at the Booth #15006, in LVCC, Level 1, Central Hall. *Additional memory and storage sold separately. Samsung Notebook Odyssey Product Specifications Samsung Notebook Odyssey (17.3-inch) Samsung Notebook Odyssey (15.6-inch) SCREEN 17.3-inch Full HD (1,920 X 1,080), Angle Display, Anti-Glare Type 15.6-inch Full HD (1,920 X 1,080), Angle Display Anti-Glare Type PROCESSOR Up to 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor | Quad Core 45W Up to 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor | Quad Core 45W MEMORY Up to 64GB (DDR4, 4 SODIMM, Single Memory Door) Up to 32GB (DDR4, 2 SODIMM, Single Memory Door) STORAGE Up to 512GB PCIE SSD + 1TB HDD | Dual SSD + HDD, Triple Storage Up to 256GB PCIE SSD + 1TB HDD | SSD + HDD, Dual Storage GRAPHICS TBD NVIDIA GTX1050 (40W Full PERFORMANCE) GDDR5 4GB/2GB INPUT Volcano Keycap (0.5mm) / 2.5mm stroke / Customized real RGB LED color for individual keys WASD Key highlight | LED BACKLIT KEYBOARD | CRATER KEYCAP: CURVED KEYCAPS BATTERY 93Wh 43Wh CMF BLACK BLACK / WHITE WEIGHT 3.79kg 2.53 kg HEIGHT 35.6mm – 37.7mm 24.0mm – 28.2mm PORTS Type-C (Thunderbolt3) | USB 3.0 (4EA) | HDMI | LAN | 3-in1 | HP | MIC USB 3.0 (1EA) | USB 2.0 (2EA) | HDMI | LAN | 3-in1 | HP & Mic Combo *All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice or obligation. *All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice or obligation.