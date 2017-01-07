1 Flares Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 1 Pin It Share 0 Reddit 0 Email -- 1 Flares ×

Samsung is a lot of things. We proudly have a Samsung television in our living room, my wife has a Samsung smartphone, and plenty of people have Samsung appliances. But we've never really associated the brand with gaming the same way we might think about Asus Republic of Gamers or Thermaltake's Tt eSports. That could be changing with the revealing of the Samsung Notebook Odyssey at CES 2017.

Oh and what a journey it has been. And will be.

To be made available in both 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch variants, the Notebook Odyssey aims to go toe-to-toe against PC gaming giants like Alienware and Razer. Senior VP of the PC Business Team YoungGyoo Choi says that this gaming notebook was "designed specifically with gamers in mind."

The spec sheet isn't as bonkers as some much more expensive alternatives also announced at CES, but it's plenty powerful with 7th-generation Core i7 chips and GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. Depending on the SKU, you can get up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, up to 512GB PCIe SSD and a 1TB HDD, RGB LED color keyboard, and in the case of the 17-incher, a monstrous 93Wh battery.

Have a look through the image gallery and full press release below for a closer look. What do you think of Samsung's new Odyssey logo for the gaming line?

This slideshow requires JavaScript.