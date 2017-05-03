Full Press Release »

EpicGear Morpha X Gaming Mouse Wins Computex d&i Award in Gaming Devices + Content of Games Category

The Modular gaming mouse is named winner of annual award to be displayed at COMPUTEX, CES, Convergence, Gitex, iFA and MWC.

Taipei, Taiwan – May 4, 2017 – EpicGear, the leading brand in professional gaming peripherals, today announces that they have won the prestigious Computex d&i Award (design and innovation) from Computex organizers TAITRA (The Taiwan External Trade Development Council) in conjunction with iF (International Forum Design).

“We’re really honored to receive the Computex d&i Award” commented Jennifer Huang, Vice President of EpicGear. “EpicGear Morpha X Modular Gaming Mouse showcases our determination to offer innovative features and the absolute best gaming experience.”

COMPUTEX d&i awards 2017 – Organized by TAITRA and iF

The COMPUTEX d&i awards, hosted for the first time in 2008 by TAITRA in cooperation with iF have become a constant feature of the COMPUTEX TAIPEI trade fair and honored products that stand out through excellent design. In the Computex d&i award category of Gaming Devices + Content of Games, EpicGear won with their submission of the EpicGear Morpha X Modular Gaming Mouse. Learn more about Computex d&i Awards here: https://goo.gl/bUKNsf

Morpha X RGB Modular Gaming Mouse

Morpha X, the fully modular gaming mouse was designed with feedback from pro-gamers who derived the modular concept from firearm weapons. This concept allows easy switching of sensors, micro-switches, mouse shells and weights to better match the EpicGear Morpha X to the gamer.

This flagship product has taken gaming mouse customization to a new level by implementing MSC™ (Modular-

Sensor-Cartridge) and MSS™ (Modular-Switch-Structure) Technology, as well as enhanced design using an

adjustable weight & balancing system, fully customizable RGB LED lighting and detachable mouse shells. When

it comes to sensors, switches, colors and customization, Morpha X has what it takes to impress and perform.

Morpha X RGB Modular Gaming Mouse Specifications

• MSC™ (Modular-Sensor-Cartridge): 12,000 DPI IR LED sensor cartridge and 8,200 DPI laser sensor

cartridge

• MSS™(Modular-Switch-Structure): EG Purple – Pro, Omron 50 million click lifespan and EG Orange -

Medium, Omron 20 million click lifespan.

• Adjustable lift-off distance with auto-calibration feature

• Adjustable angle-snapping

• Customizable RGB LED colors

• On-the-fly sensitivity change

• Adjustable report rate: 125~1000Hz

• Optical sensor cartridge: Up to 250ips tracking speed & 50G acceleration

• Laser sensor cartridge: Up to 150ips tracking speed & 30G acceleration

• AFM Ambient Lighting mode

• Lock-down function

• 7 longevity buttons with 6 programmable

• 5 gaming profiles with dedicated LED color assignment

• Ultra-swift big-size PTFE mouse feet

• 1.8 meter X-braided cable with gold plated USB connector

• Approx. dimensions: 4.98inch(L) x 2.62inch(W) x 1.57inch(H) / 126.5mm(L) x 66.5mm(W) x 40mm(H)

• Approx. weight: 3.27 oz / 92.6g excluding sensors, cable & weights

• Adjustable weight & balance system: 5g x 4 weights, 20g in total / 0.177 oz x 4 weights. 0.70 oz in total.

Availability and Pricing

MSRP: $ 129.99 at Amazon and Newegg.

For more information about the EpicGear Morpha X RGB Fully Modular Gaming Mouse, please visit

https://www.epicgear.com/en/products/mice/morpha-x

About EpicGear

EpicGear, a brand of GeIL (Golden Emperor International Ltd.) is a professional gaming peripheral brand

determined to design and produce the ultimate gaming gear for gamers to perform at their best while

dominating the opponents. EpicGear is comprised of an elite team of members from many different walks of

life, but all share one thing in common – the passion for gaming.

“Equip to dominate” is the motto that EpicGear lives by - gaming life with style, an epic style! More EpicGear

product availabilities in the U.S. : Amazon, Newegg, and MicroCenter

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/epicgeargaming

Twitter: https://twitter.com/epicgeargaming

YouTube: http://bit.ly/2mDINfr

