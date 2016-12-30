Full Press Release »

December 30, 2016

Elitegroup showcase brand new mini PC LIVA Z family series products at 2017 CES

【Taipei, Taiwan】ECS is popular in the world with its fine texture appearance and is highly praised and loved in the market with its rich multimedia specifications since「LIVA」came into the market. CES 2017 is about to be developed, and ECS praises itself as the leading brand in mini PC and introduces a new generation of LIVA Z family, which can provide a series of all-round more diversified choice for mini PC enthusiasts.

We are constantly striving for perfection all the time and in pursuit of perfection in innovation, efficiency and product design. At the same time, we spare no effort to provide the best experience for consumers with superior quality and excellent performance. A new generation of LIVA Z family series products will appear at Las Vegas Venetian exhibition from January 4th to January 7th(West America time).

The display products of ECS include LIVA Z Mini PC, LIVA ZE Mini PC, LIVA Z Plus and Mini PC. Among them, LIVA Z Plus Mini PC will be displayed in Exhibition Hall Live Demo, showing Intel 7th generation Kaby Lake latest performance and emphasizing the rich use situation.

We will display dual screens that display both HDMI and DisplayPort independent monitors, with extra monitors allowing you to have more space for multitasking. At the same time, it presents the seamless connection of life style. The built in 802.11ac is three times faster than the old version of the Wi-Fi standard networking speed. You can easily share the network and provide peripherals device for network roaming through mobile hotspot function. It is compatible with any Bluetooth device and realizes wireless entertainment free life with Bluetooth 4.0. LIVA Z Plus minicomputer is equipped with the latest Intel graphics technology and makes the family entertainment and games step into a new realm. The exhibition will also show the popular game LOL(League of Legends) by using high-resolution settings smooth screen. You can enjoy the lifelike photos and there will be no distortion of the situation.

LIVA XE: Mini PC is evolved with high speed, equipped with a new generation USB 3.0 transmission interface.

LIVA XE adopts the exquisite and light design with the size of only 1156 x 83 x 51 mm. The volume is more or less the same with your palm. It empties the valuable desktop space for you. Apart from the LIVA X series features of quietness, fair price and energy conservation, it is equipped with a new generation of Intel Braswell processor, so that the original 1 set USB 3.0 interface is changed into 3 sets. The product design specifications and configuration become flexible. Users will no longer feel USB 3.0 is inadequate for use. Thus it provides a more comprehensive use experience for consumers.

LIVA Z : Being silent and multi-functional, it is the best choice for daily home computing.

The brand new LIVA Z mini PC can meet all of your home computing demand. Equipped with the latest 14 nanometer Intel Apollo Lake quad-core processor, it owns rich I/O connection ability and 4K/UHD ultra HD display support and is the perfect choice of the home entertainment center. LIVA Z passes through the built-in digital microphone, and support Windows10. With the perfect combination of hardware and software, it can have remote control of Windows 10 Cortana voice secretary and enjoy efficient and convenient performance no matter in work or entertainment. It is undoubtedly the most ideal solution in home entertainment center. In addition, it is characterized by quietness and energy-conservation, so that you can enjoy music and movies without interference of noise while running your computer.

LIVA ZE：The smart dual storage design and can support Com port(RS 232) communication port.

LIVA Z family series product LIVA ZE mini PC modular dual storage design supports the M.2 interface SSD and 2.5 inch HDD hard disk, which allows consumers to choose SSD with quick access and support large capacity 2.5 inch hard disk storage. In particular, the LIVA ZE is built with 4 Com Port configurations with external industrial applications that provide users with better access to data and connection options for space, productivity and industrial use.

LIVA Z Plus：The Powerful mini PC with Intel Kaby Lake SoC and blazing-fast DDR4 RAM

In the 2017 CES exhibition, ECS will display LIVA Z plus mini PC Live Demo, equipped with brand new Intel the seventh generation of Intel® Core™ processor with two built-in DDR4 SO-DIMM slots. The single slot can support 8GB capacity at most and support 16GB DDR4 RAM maximum. At the same time, it can support Intel

dual -channel technology. The performance of the latest Intel Kaby Lake processor is about 11% higher than the previous generation. At the same time, data transmission speed by DDR4 RAM is twice faster than DDR3 RAM. Compared to the previous generation of Skylake display core, in CES field, ECS will display LIVA Z Plus equipped with Kaby Lake and its graphics performance has about 20% efficiency improvement. Meanwhile, with 4K video in HEVC 10-bit and VP9 format, it can present smooth 4K UHD visual effect and fluent game screen, and can be applied in a variety of usage situations, thus making LIVA Z Plus minicomputer become the best and first choice both for work computing and home entertainment center.

Elitegroup at CES

Time: Jan 4th to Jan 7th, 2017. 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM PST.

Place: Venetian hotel (Suite#31-323), Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

About ECS

ECS, Elitegroup Computer Systems, was established in 1987. In recent years, ECS's main focus has expanded from motherboards to All-in-One PCs, notebook computers, Mini PC and other mobile products. ECS is strongly committed to developing cutting-edge technology in order to create innovative products under environmentally friendly designs. ECS's comprehensive quality control system ensures all of ECS products can be counted on for stability and reliability. Visit http://www.ecs.com.tw to learn more.