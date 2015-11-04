Full Press Release »

The Sound of Silence - Corsair Releases Strafe RGB Silent, the World’s First Mechanical Keyboard with Cherry MX Silent Switches.

Specifically engineered key switches are up to 30% quieter than traditional mechanical key switches; Cherry MX Blue switches added to Corsair Strafe.

FREMONT, California - October 27th, 2015 - Corsair®, a leader in high-performance gaming hardware, today announced the immediate availability of the Corsair Strafe RGB Silent, the world’s first mechanical keyboard to use the new Cherry MX Silent keyswitch. With a sophisticated noise dampening system integrated into each key, the Strafe RGB Silent offers all the legendary precision and feel of German-engineered Cherry MX mechanical key switches, but up to 30% quieter1.

Continuing their long-running partnership, Corsair is the exclusive launch partner for Cherry’s new switches - you simply won’t find a Cherry MX Silent keyswitch anywhere else. Rather than using rubber O-rings or other quick-fix external fittings to reduce key noise, the Cherry MX Silent uses a patented fully-integrated noise reduction system built into every key, greatly reducing key bottoming-out and spring-back noise. The result is a keyswitch that’s up to 30% quieter, making Strafe RGB Silent the ideal choice for gamers that demand the tactile feel of a mechanical key, but prefer a quieter operation to not disturb their partner, kids or co-workers.

While the Strafe RGB Silent’s key switches might be muted, its industry-leading RGB lighting technology means it looks anything but. With a powerful on-board controller and Cherry MX RGB lighting, the Strafe RGB Silent offers gamers individual multi-color dynamic back-lighting for nearly unlimited lighting customization, effects and personalization. To make customization even easier Corsair’s RGB Share service allows users to effortlessly download sophisticated and stunning lighting profiles to make their keyboard look instantly amazing.

The Strafe RGB Silent also comes fully loaded with the features gamers demand. A USB pass-through port allows the easy connection of a mouse, gaming headset or phone to a PC, while a full-length soft-touch wrist rest offers comfort for even the longest gaming sessions. Gaming grade circuitry provides 100% anti-ghosting and full 104 key rollover ensuring every critical key press registers, and with two included sets of custom textured and contoured keycaps, vital keys offer enhanced grip and feel for FPS or MOBA games.

The Strafe RGB Silent has an MSRP of $159.99 and is backed by a two-year warranty and Corsair’s comprehensive customer support. In North America it is available exclusively from Best Buy or direct from Corsair’s webstore.

Not so subtle? Cherry MX Blue switches arrive for Corsair Strafe Keyboard.

Corsair has today also announced the immediate availability of the Corsair Strafe with Cherry MX Blue key switches. Users can look forward to combining the audible and tactile feedback of the Cherry MX Blue switch with the Strafe’s per-key red LED backlighting and full macro support. Additional Corsair keyboards will also carry the option of Cherry MX Blue switches soon.

Corsair Strafe RGB Silent Specifications

100% Cherry MX Silent gaming key switches - Exclusive patented noise reduction technology makes Strafe RGB MX Silent 30% quieter than other mechanical gaming keyboards.

- Exclusive patented noise reduction technology makes Strafe RGB MX Silent 30% quieter than other mechanical gaming keyboards. Multi-color dynamic backlighting - Brilliant RGB backlighting enhances the experience with virtually unlimited lighting adjustability

- Brilliant RGB backlighting enhances the experience with virtually unlimited lighting adjustability Fully programmable - Reassign any key or set up the most extreme macros for advanced gaming

- Reassign any key or set up the most extreme macros for advanced gaming USB pass-through port - Positioned for uninterrupted game play and ready for your mouse, wireless headset adapter, or your phone

- Positioned for uninterrupted game play and ready for your mouse, wireless headset adapter, or your phone Detachable soft-touch wrist rest - Provides the comfort you need for marathon gaming sessions.

- Provides the comfort you need for marathon gaming sessions. Full spectrum color - CUE Link connects your Corsair RGB keyboard, mouse, and headset to deliver the ultimate lighting experience

- CUE Link connects your Corsair RGB keyboard, mouse, and headset to deliver the ultimate lighting experience FPS/MOBA keycap sets - Textured and contoured keycaps for maximum grip and enhanced feel

- Textured and contoured keycaps for maximum grip and enhanced feel Gaming Grade Circuitry - 100% Anti-ghosting with 104 key rollover on USB ensures no matter how fast your play, all your keypresses register

- 100% Anti-ghosting with 104 key rollover on USB ensures no matter how fast your play, all your keypresses register Easy-access multimedia controls - Make on-the-fly audio adjustments without interrupting your game.

- Make on-the-fly audio adjustments without interrupting your game. MSRP: $159.99 exc. Tax

Availability

In North America the Strafe RGB Silent is available exclusively from Best Buy and Corsair’s webstore.

For more information on the Strafe RGB Silent gaming keyboard please visit:

http://www.corsair.com/en-us/strafe-rgb-mechanical-gaming-keyboard-cherry-mx-silent

A video overview of Strafe RGB Silent can be viewed at:

About Corsair

Founded in 1994, Corsair supplies high-performance products purchased primarily by PC gaming enthusiasts who build their own PCs or buy pre-assembled customized systems. The company's award-winning products include DDR3 and DDR4 memory upgrades, computer cases, PC cooling products, gaming headsets, gaming keyboards, gaming mice, power supply units, USB flash drives, solid-state drives and system monitoring and control devices.

1 Based on noise comparison with Cherry MX red switch.