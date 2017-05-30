1 Flares Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 1 Pin It Share 0 Reddit 0 Email -- 1 Flares ×

Dude, get a Dell. Seriously. The company might not ever be able to live down the era of those foolish commercials, but long gone are the days where "getting a Dell" was deemed a joke only for the ignorant pleb. Case in point (no pun intended) is the hot new Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop, the first gaming desktop to join their expanding Inspiron Gaming line-up.

Powered by the new AMD Ryzen family of multicore processors with SenseMI for dynamic power management and task routing, the Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop is being positioned as a gaming rig that's "ready for virtual reality" without getting you to take out a second mortgage. The advanced cooling and increased ventilation keep the machine moving along as you explore virtual worlds with HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

Pricing starts at $599 USD, but as with all Dell machines, that price can grow quickly as you start to spec it out. Canadian pricing has not yet been announced. Some of the configurable options include up to 850W PSUs, support for dual discrete graphics, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, SuperSpeed USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C, and plenty of dual drive options with up to five bays for future upgrades. And it's got Polar Blue LEDs too, because gamers like pretty lights.

Alongside the Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop, Dell also revealed the new Inspiron 27 7000 and Inspron 24 5000 all-in-one PCs at Computex in Taipei. The larger of the two features a virtually borderless InfinityEdge 27" display wtih up to 4K UHD resolution, Ryzen processors, AMD Polaris RX500 graphics, and Windows Hello with pricing starting at $999.99 USD.

The latter, which starts at $699.99 USD boasts SmartByte technology by Rivet Networks to minimize buffering when streaming content. It comes with a 24" InfinityEdge IPS FHD touch display, 7th generation AMD processors, AMD Polaris RX500 graphics, USB Type-C 3.1, and dual drive options with SSDs.