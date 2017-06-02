1 Flares Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 1 Pin It Share 0 Reddit 0 Email -- 1 Flares ×

With high-end gaming comes the need for higher-end gaming peripherals. Sure, you may have an ASUS Republic of Gaming (ROG) motherboard, perhaps a ROG edition video card, and some other ROG hardware, but what about your network?

Are you ensuring you have the most available bandwidth for your gaming rig? You do not want your games to stutter due to local network traffic right? Well, perhaps you need to boost your home network with the new ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AC5300. Take your gaming to the next level!

The first ROG router designed specifically for gaming and built from the ground up from a gamer's perspective, the ROG Rapture GT-AC5300 has a powerful PC-grade CPU with high-performance antennas and ultra-fast ports.

Equipped with tri-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi technology, coupled with 8 Gigabit-LAN ports and two USB 3.0 ports, this behemoth of a router offers plenty of room and power. Running the show is a 1.8GHZ quad-core 64-bit CPU with 1GB of RAM.

What does an AC5300 router support in terms of Wi-Fi Speeds? Well, you can theoretically reach up to 1000Mbps, 2167Mbps and 2167Mbps across the three bands. That is pretty impressive and it comes thanks to its MU-MIMO technology. With the Link Aggregation feature, you can link two LAN ports together for a blistering fast 2 Gbps connection. Granted, your gaming rig needs to be able to support that too.

The Rapture GT-AC5300 also comes with Game IPS (Intrusion Prevention System) powered by Trend Micro technology and VPN Fusion. This allows you to run a VPN at the same time as a regular connection without sacrificing your network speeds. With this sort of router running your network, you can rest assured that your network traffic will not be the cause for game lag. Blame the controller instead.

The ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AC5300 is available now and has an MSRP of $399 USD.